The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Fall Apart During The Moon Square Pluto On January 27, 2023

"The sword of Damocles is hanging over my head..." This Rocky Horror lyric tells what it's like to know something bad will happen while sticking around waiting for it to happen with bated breath.

If we are part of a coupling that cannot endure the test of time, then we are waiting for the inevitable; the collapse of the relationship and the separation of two people. On January 27, we have a transit that specializes in ending things, and that transit is Moon square Pluto.

During Moon square Pluto, we feel the pressure to look at the things in our lives that aren't working. Considering we spend so much time avoiding looking too deeply, we will find that today coincides with a personal need to stare into that abyss to see what we haven't allowed ourselves to look at.

Today, we admit that our romantic relationship can go no further. We are on the brink of disaster, but with this kind of change comes great power; we're on the verge of changing our lives, and we know there's going to be a sacrifice for that change to occur.

We aren't talking about a lover's spat or a thing that can be overcome; no. Today is about the end of a relationship that cannot endure. We know it, and we will do something about it, and while it will not be joyous, it will be transformative, as are most situations where Moon square Pluto is involved.

Certain zodiac signs will come to the close of their story today; we are no longer prolonging the inevitable. It's time to see things as they are, as harsh and heartbreaking as they may be.

The three zodiac signs whose relationships fall apart during the Moon square Pluto on January 27, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Something may trigger today's events, leading to a speedier ending than anticipated. You and your partner know it's time to call it quits, and the pressure has been weighing heavily on you for too long. You are both so snappy and irritable that you're walking around like live wires, ready to be set off at any second.

And then, it happens, and it happens during Moon square Pluto, and this is, of course, the inevitable falling apart of your relationship. There is nowhere left to go; this must end, and while it's sad and depressing, staying together is not an option. Today, Leo, is the day you both come to terms with the awful truth: your relationship is over, and now it's time to move on.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You've been keeping it together mentally and emotionally, yet you feel this can't continue. How many times have you tried to rectify the wrongness of the relationship you are still in?

You have been together for a long time, and you thought that that was the trick: stick together, and eventually, all things will work themselves out, right? Funny how these concepts are one-size-fits-all; oddly, this fit doesn't work on you because you KNOW.

You know that no amount of 'stick-to-it-I've-ness' will save this relationship, and now that Moon square Pluto is pouring out its influence, it's just a matter of minutes, practically.

You don't even think you can make it through one more night of this person. While you are scared to make that move, you will do it because, in all seriousness, this relationship is killing you.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What you still need to count on in the relationship that you are presently in is the feeling that everything seems stuck and the progress seems limited.

You started this relationship with hopes and dreams — and you thought that your partner was on the same page as you, but it seems that they are much lazier than you are and aren't as interested in 'keeping things alive.'

They are of the school where one doesn't feel they need to 'work' to keep a relationship in working order. Instead, they've given you the impression that they have very little to offer you now, and if you want something else, then it's really about your problem.

During Moon square Pluto, you will no with no uncertainty that the relationship that once promised love and more are now scheduled for dumpster pick-up.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.