The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On January 25, 2023

This day promises to be ripe with hyper-intelligent ideas that tend to go wrong as soon as they are spoken about. OK, what the heck does that even mean? Let's discuss this. Today, we will be feeling smart. Smart enough to figure things out.

Smart enough to change our lives. Smart enough to know that our words will match what we have in our minds. Having said all this, the one thing we need for this day to match our brilliant minds is something or someone who is receptive to us. Unfortunately, creativity needs receptivity, which is what the transit Moon sextile Pluto seeks to destroy.

We will look for connection today and be met with adversity and opposition. January 25 brings Moon sextile Pluto, and this transit leads the way to confusion. We may not understand why this day keeps taking us down a peg; after all, we keep trying, right?

We keep on doing the right thing, right? Well, that's where the humbling lesson comes in to tell us that just because we're doing it right doesn't mean we get to succeed. Thanks for the ice-cold bucket of water, Moon sextile Pluto!

In terms of creativity, it's a good day. But be prepared to work in a bubble, as this is not the day to share ideas. Just do your thing without looking for approval (mainly because you're not going to get it from anyone.)

Certain zodiac signs might take it too personally, causing them to give up. Try not to give up on this day, even though it may feel as though the odds are never in your favor. Remember the words of Scarlet O'Hara: "Tomorrow is another day."

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on January 25, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

When it comes to 'hyper-intelligent ideas,' there's nobody quicker than you, Gemini, and during Moon sextile Pluto, you may find that you're practically on the verge of discovering something huge.

While this could mean a world event or simply the instinctive hit as to how you're finally going to fix your computer, the thing is that on this day, during Moon sextile Pluto, your most incredible ideas will fall short.

And that hurts. You aren't concerned about love, health, your job, or even money today; you are obsessed with doing this one thing that you have in your mind because if you don't do it, you'll go stark raving mad. So, what's to stop you?

Well, therein lies the rub, my friend. What stops you is your self-doubt. You don't know how it got in there as you felt so confident and secure, yet that's how the Moon sextile Pluto plays: it will not let you win.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What gets on your nerves today is that you have this great idea but no way to express it, and you feel like you need to express it because it's just too good to waste.

The problem here is that you need help finding the words to say what's on your mind, and because Moon sextile Pluto does tend to mess with mental acumen, you might lose your thought before it turns into anything special.

Today is about thinking for you, which simultaneously charges you up and lets you down. You are running on the fumes of confusion during Moon sextile Pluto.

You need to understand how, on the one hand, you can be so filled with invention, positive thinking and ingenuity. Conversely, you feel so thoroughly incapable of manifesting your thoughts in words that someone else can understand what you're going through.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You may be tempted to go off on a mountain today to be alone with your thoughts as you feel as though there isn't a single person on Earth who understands you. Of course, that 'mountain' will more than likely be your room, but today will require you to be a certain amount of distance from other people; you feel almost...inhuman today.

This means that you've got it into your mind that you know something that other people don't know, and because of it, you'll never be understood. During Moon sextile Pluto, you will come to the conclusion that you don't care if you're understood or not.

Sometimes you feel like you don't belong here, and if there's one thing you can count on, Sagittarius, it's that you're not alone in this thinking, ironically. You may feel left out today, but you are sometimes alone in this kind of thinking.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.