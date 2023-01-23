The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Free During Sun Sextile Jupiter On January 24, 2023

Isn't it strange how when we think about 'needing to be free,' we automatically associate it with something negative, as if whatever is causing our need to be free must be something akin to imprisonment?

And what's worse is that, in most cases, the 'need to be free' refers to wanting some time to ourselves when we are in romantic relationships.

Over the years, we've been programmed to think that a relationship is about being with someone 24/7 and that this is the only truly successful kind of relationship.

We don't quite get that this is somewhat inhuman and that we can love a person and not be with them every minute of the day, gushing words of love.

Today brings us one such day, and for some of us, the 'call of the wild' will be strong.

The transit that guides us on this day is no ordinary, run-of-the-mill cosmic aspect; oh no; we are dealing with the superpower of Sun sextile Jupiter, and when this transit comes to show its influence, we feel it in the need to be free. And 'free' is up for definition.

Some zodiac signs will translate free as a need to spend a little time alone, away from everyone, including our romantic partner.

For others, it may mean permanent 'time off.' For the rest of us, this 'freedom' could mean a mapped-out amount of time that we can spend on our own, knowing we can easily return to the warmth of our lover's embrace.

We want some time to ourselves. We may love our partners, family, and friends very much, but we must put in that essential 'me' time.

After all, it's only human.

The three zodiac signs who need to be free during the Sun sextile Jupiter on January 24, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You will be setting the perfect example today of what it's like to want to be free when you are in the middle of a committed relationship. You see no reason you can't have what you want, which is a little time to yourself.

You feel that your partner has to understand that, no, you're not going to cheat on them, and no, you're not spending every second of your free time trying to get a new lover in your life.

The constant possessive jealousy really grates on your nerves, but you've managed to convince your partner that there is nothing to worry about.

And with that part out of the way, you're more than ready to flow with the Sun sextile Jupiter's magical pull towards independence. You need to be free, and it looks as though your partner is ready to accept that. Besides, they'll see you later today, so what's the biggie?

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

During Sun sextile Jupiter on January 24, you will almost become a stereotype of yourself as you bash down the doors and greet the new day. Well, it may not be that dramatic, but today is where you greet the day with a wonderful attitude because you know that you'll get some serious time off.

It's all you've wanted; if you are in a love relationship, you'll notice that your partner supports your need for freedom and time off, and they will happily step aside so that you can enjoy it.

This transit acts like water and sunlight; if we are the seed and the conditions for the soil are right, then we have no choice but to grow and thrive. However, we need a path to that sunlight that is unobstructed. Today is similar to this metaphor; You, Leo, will make your way to the light, on your own, through the power of your desire.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are going through a particularly interesting phase in your life, Sagittarius, as you've finally discovered that you don't have to check in with 'what others are doing' to do your thing your way.

You have always insisted upon independence, and your new phase supports this need. Because you work so incredibly well under the influence of Sun sextile Jupiter, you may find yourself retreating into your world.

You no longer care what people think of you or how you 'handle' your independence because you've noticed that nobody can handle a person alone. And so, you don't give anybody anything to work with anymore; let them speculate what you do with your free time.

The fun part is they'll never guess. You've got it all going on, Sagittarius, and you no longer care what others think about you, your lifestyle, or your strong need to be free.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.