The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On January 17, 2023

If we find that we can't concentrate today or somehow misunderstand the information we are being given, then it would also make sense that the Moon square Saturn is looming overhead...and it is.

January 17 brings us Moon square Saturn, and with it comes frustration, lack of acceptance, and the idea of what we can do when we are presented with a stop sign. This means that we will be prevented from doing something in the future on this day.

How will we react during this 'prohibition' of sorts?

For three zodiac signs, today presents as harsh, unruly, and disorganized. We had plans, and now those plans are seemingly nonexistent. We might have even had big plans, as in plans for the future, and with Moon square Saturn in our midst, all we know is that everything we wish to do needs to be put on hold...for reasons we still don't fully understand.

Saturn, the planet that says NO to just about everything, will make itself known in a way we can't grasp what's happening today. We really thought we knew how to navigate this day, as it was all planned out.

Now, this annoying transit seems to have stepped in the way of our smooth progress, and all we are getting out of it is the idea that we 'must adjust our expectations.'

Oh boy, thanks for that, Moon square Saturn. For some zodiac signs, today isn't a tragic mess, but it IS a drag.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on January 17, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

If there's one thing you do not like, it's being told, "No, you can't do that." What? You're a grown person; you can do whatever you please, right? Sorry, Leo, not today, not during the Moon square Saturn. A personality like yours wants nothing to do with 'no,' and the idea that 'no' is basically all you'll be getting today really infuriates you. Your best friend will tell you 'no,' and your romantic partner will chime in with the same response.

You can't get past 'Level One — The Land of No, Not Happening, No Way, Nope, Nah-Ah' today, Leo, and it hurts your pride. You've never adjusted to Saturn transits, and when they square the Moon, you get handed a prison sentence that locks you in a padded cell with only your imagination to keep you company. And, being that your imagination will be your only company today, you should keep your thoughts as light as possible.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Unlike Leo, you aren't easily thrown off course. However, that doesn't mean Moon square Saturn won't get you where it hurts most, Libra. What you're looking at today is how disorganized almost everything has suddenly become — out of nowhere.

The lack of organization boils your brain; you cannot deal with this kind of inefficiency, and what makes this day rough for you is that you have to, despite your efforts, 'control freak' this thing back into working condition.

Ah, well, not today. You may think that common sense and self-effort would do the trick, but the transit we are working with needs to abide by your rules and thoughts about common sense.

Today, the tables are turned; projects will be halted midway. Plans will be canceled at a moment's notice, and unfortunately, your attempts to make sense of today will fall by the wayside. Saturn seeks to be misunderstood.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Today gets you in the control department. Few signs are as interested in controlling every aspect of every action in the way that Scorpio seeks to. During the Moon square Saturn, you'll find that not only are you unable to control just about anything, but many stable things in your life have seemingly come undone. What the heck is happening?

This day seems practically cursed, as you seriously do not love the effect Moon square Saturn has on you and others. It's as if everyone in your life has suddenly decided to either walk away from you or from something that is important to you. You'll find that people are unwilling to hear you out today, even when all you have are impressive suggestions.

If you get to tone down your ego, you won't take it as personally, but toning down your Scorpio ego is also a miraculous feat. Do yourself a favor today, and take it all with a grain of salt, as they say.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.