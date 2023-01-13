The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Loved During Moon Trine Venus On January 14, 2023

There's a lot of thinking going on on January 14, 2023, for three zodiac signs. There will be thoughts of love, or more specifically, how we need to be loved and what we will do to get what we need.

Such a simple predicament to be in, yet, we’d hope a simple answer is readily available. For three zodiac signs who need to be loved during Moon trine Venus, love and other such events are seemingly beyond our grasp on this day.

And as it goes, when we don't have something in our immediate grasp, we tend to want it even more. Suddenly, if we aren't being loved the way we want to be loved, we'll notice it, and we'll turn it inside out.

That means because we feel the need to be loved, and the reality shows that we are not being loved, we will end up spending this day moping around as if the world is about to end. So, there is a bit of self-pity involved with Moon trine Venus, but mainly because we are well intended; we tried, but we got nothing, making us nervous.

This isn't a day of anger or stress, but it is one of overthinking, nervous reactions and a slight feeling of isolation in our loneliness. We get it into our heads that everybody else is happy and that, somehow, we've been left out of the Happiness Picture.

It's a very 'me-centric' day; we can't see past our noses today, and while today doesn't present a threat or danger per se, we of certain zodiac signs in astrology may feel as though everything is against us on this day.

Where is 'my' share of the love? How come 'I' don't have great love?

The three zodiac signs that need to be loved during the Moon trine Venus on January 14, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Saturday, you will pour your heart out as only you can, and after your display of affection, you will not only feel as though you've finally gotten it all off your chest, you'll naturally assume that the person you've just expressed all this love to will flip out with joy. How could they not? You are ultimately as seductive as you are filled with love and affection — what's not to like?

Well, during Moon trine Venus, you'll be loved in return, and your efforts will definitely grant you the attention you need, but is this love you are getting in return or is it some kind of pity? Ack!

That will not do at all. You don't want to be handled with kid gloves, as if you'll go stark raving mad if you're not given the response you've been looking for. You want to be taken seriously because of the love that you need — it's real. And the person you want it from simply looks at you with pity in their eyes. Now that's frustrating!

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You desperately need to be loved, paid attention to, thought of as great, and considered the only possible partner for the person you love. You very much want them to notice you, and even though you've been together for a while, they notice you less and less as time goes on. What's bothering you the most is that your person doesn't even seem interested in the smallest things any longer.

When you see this in action, as you will during Moon trine Venus, you will feel hopeless, as if this relationship is falling apart, bit by bit, over an extended period of time. The worst part of today is how you choose to express your need for love because when you let someone in on your secret, you do it so that they will want to flee in terror.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

One of the questions that will go through your mind over and over today is, "What did I do wrong?" Something isn't right in your love life. You've gone over all the scenarios and still can't pinpoint why you feel so lonely and shut out. During the Moon trine Venus, you'll notice that for every step you take, you get to take two steps backward today.

This is because transit is all about confusion and the idea of good things going bad in a short time. All you know is that you need love. You need to be held, comforted and made to feel secure.

You also don't believe this is too much to ask; why not ask for this type of kindness? You don't believe you are worth anything less than the best love gives; however, on this day, January 14, you'll see that no matter what you do, you'll still feel left out in the cold.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.