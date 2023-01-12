The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Confess Their Love During The Moon Square Mercury On January 13, 2023

Impulse and a faux sense of confidence rule the day, as Moon square Mercury makes a hefty impression on what we do with our decision-making skills today.

Sometimes, being impulsive is the only way to go, as we may not have enough nerve to get that one thing done if we don't leap on top of it and 'git 'er done.' Today is the day we say something 'aloud' and throw caution to the breeze while doing it.

That 'faux' confidence we spoke of? That's the 'do or die' attitude that happens when we already know we're too far in and we can't go back. It's that now-or-never feeling that is exacerbated by Moon square Mercury that lights a flame beneath us on this day, and it is also the very same transit that will have us blurting our way right into the heart of the person we are about to confess our love to

For those of us who have had something on our minds for a long time, something that needs to be heard by someone else, namely a crush or a person we've been wanting to know better, this is the day we 'go there.'

This is the day when it all falls out of our mouths simply because we cannot keep it in any longer.

And who needs bottled-up feelings anyway? Not us. So, if you are in the mood to spill the beans to the one you have a major crush on, then by all means, do so. The transits are on your side.

The three zodiac signs who confess their love during the Moon square Mercury on January 13, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You have been thinking about that one person for what feels like forever; you are bordering on obsession, and you don't want it to be that way. You feel serious about this person, and during Moon square Mercury, you don't want to keep your love to yourself — you desperately need to share your heart with the object of your affection, and you will do so on this day, January 13, 2023.

The interesting thing about you, Gemini, is that, on some level, you aren't looking for reciprocated feelings; you need to let them know to let off some steam. What they think of what you're about to admit to is almost irrelevant; they'll respond however they see fit.

What's important to you is that you try and let them know how you feel because sitting around with this information isn't doing anything for you other than making you feel frustrated and repressed.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've come to the conclusion that you feel so lonely and all alone these days because the only thing keeping you company is the nonstop thought of the one person you have a major crush on. It's you and your thoughts, 24 - 7, and you feel this has to stop.

Transits like Moon square Mercury will prompt you to get out of your head and into expression; in other words, you need to talk, Cancer. You need to get yourselves on the phone or over to the physical body of the person you have a crush on, and you need to tell them how you feel.

After all, your feelings are excellent, and you mean them no harm. You can trust in yourself during Moon square Mercury, as this transit will supply you with all the right things to say at the right time.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The only thing stopping you from confessing your mad love for a special person in your life is that you know yourself too well, and in doing so, you know that you might say 'too' much.

You love to talk and do it well, but sometimes you need to be more moderate. Because you can be romantic and poetic, you can also lay it on a little too thickly, thus intimidating the one you are trying to impress.

That's the thing with you, Sagittarius; you intimidate people and don't want to. If you can find the balance today between wanting to be the world's greatest charmer and someone who is simply expressing words of love to a person who is unaware of this love, that would be your best bet.

We know you can express yourself, Sagittarius; the key here is to do so with respect and discretion. You needn't lay your heart on the table; just a few choice words will do the trick.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.