The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, January 7, 2023

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Saturday, January 7, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

Today we have the energy of yin and yan, or what some call 'sister signs.' The Sun is in Capricorn, which relates to work and our public persona. The Moon is in the opposite sign of Capricorn—Cancer—which is about home and the family.

Today's polarizing energy can feel like being pulled in two different directions, so the key is finding balance in all things.

What's in store for your zodiac sign today? Read more to find out.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, January 07, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Grab those comfy sweatpants and an oversized t-shirt, Aries. You're ready to let your inner homebody come out for a lazy day with the Moon in Cancer. This is the day when doing nothing is a huge accomplishment. You need this time for rest and relaxation.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Cuddle up close, Taurus, today is meant for sweet conversations and sentimental moments with a bestie or someone you love. Today's perfect for watching TV shows on a streaming service you enjoy. Order a pizza with your favorite toppings.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's time to take an inventory, a financial one, to see where the money is coming in and where your expenses are draining the pocketbook. With tax season just a few months away, get ahead of the game and start organizing receipts and important documents for later.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Wipe away those tears from yesterday, today is meant to be all rainbow and sunshine, Cancer, with the Moon in your sign and the full moon behind you, the heaviness is starting to lift.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

There's something special about letting go, and the weight is lifted off of your shoulders, Leo. You're so close to the finish line in a major project. This day opens the doors to something fun and creative for you and it's time to think about what you want to do next.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Friendships are all the rave today, and if you're feeling lonely someone. you care about is just a phone call away. You might need to be the one who picks up the phone to make a call, but it's so worth it when you hear the voice of someone you love and who loves you back in return.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Work has been a bear this week, but now that your shift changes toward the weekend it's time to focus on your domesticated side. It's a good day to tidy things up around the house and make your personal space feel cozy.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's an academic day where you let your inner scholar out for some fun and play. Why not browse the shelves of your favorite bookstore and enjoy some nerdy me-time where you buy a few books to dress up your shelves at home?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sharing from the heart is what you do, Sagittarius, and today you are feeling extra generous. When you know someone is in need, your pockets run deep and you give from the abundance of your love. Today, you are a giver, and you give with your heart in a big way.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Love and romance may seem to have evaded you lately, but be patient. It's time to focus on the things that you need to do for yourself. When the timing is right for falling in love, you'll be ready to give the best of you in the way you always knew you could.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today is perfect for catching up on daily chores that have fallen behind over the holiday. This is the weekend that you get it all done. Your to-do list may be long, but you've got a drive and determination that's stronger than your latte.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

This is one of those days where a heart-to-heart talk is more than what you felt was needed. Today's perfect for saying 'nothing at all' and focusing on the acts of love. Kindness and caring, including paying it forward are what tugs your heart today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.