The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On January 9, 2023

Sometimes, you have to fight for love, and if ever there were a day that would launch you into that campaign, it's this one. And the good part is that your efforts will lead to success.

If you are one of the three signs of the zodiac mentioned here today, you will feel that fire in your belly and know that the love you want is the one you need to go after.

Your good and pure intentions will lead you to the right place, and your efforts will pay off.

Because your main influence comes from the transit, Venus trine Mars, you will feel exceptionally strong and hard-headed; nothing will get in your way. Love is the goal here, and you mean to prove your point; there's a person you need to get that point, and you will do so on this day, as the cosmos fully support you.

Please don't worry about surprising if others wish to prevent you from reaching your goals in love, as naysayers are very popular these days. You will not be deterred, although Mars energy may have you spewing a few harsh words of warning to those 'friends' of yours who must offer their unsolicited opinion.

Nobody is happy about your choice in love, but they are not you, so there goes that. Don't let the creeps put you down, and do not get caught up in their negative games. You know who you want, and you will get them. Success is yours for the taking.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on January 9, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You can almost feel the disapproval of certain people in your life as they witness you and your partner in action. You can't please everyone all the time, and being that it's YOU, Taurus, you don't want to please anyone but yourself. And, of course, your partner.

You may laugh at everyone around you, as they clearly have no idea how well you're actually living. People in your life like to see the negative side of things, and this really angers you. However, your love life is good enough right now for you to push aside the noise that comes with other people's opinions.

So what if they don't love your romantic situation? They are not the ones living your life, and you are fully aware of that. Enjoy your successful love life, despite the annoying sounds of the naysayers.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You have sacrificed too much for the relationship you are presently in to do anything but enjoy the heck out of it today. You have lived through everybody's opinion of your situation, and you are personally so bored of seeing how so many people have nothing better to do than to focus on something that is not their business. You wonder why anyone cares, and then it hits you: they have no life of their own, so they turn to you for entertainment.

And what makes for better entertainment than condemnation? Ugh, so dull. Meanwhile, you and your partner are doing smashingly well, and on this day, January 9, you'll feel somewhat cushioned by that love, as if you are being protected from the pessimistic tone of others. This truly is a day for ignoring the masses. Nobody knows your love life like you and your partner, and that is all that's ever needed. Go in peace.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It's a lucky day in love for you, Aquarius, mainly because today is the day you'll finally get some time alone with your person. You've been distracted by work, life, and health issues, and so have they. ON this day, the fast-paced, worry-filled daily life seems to be on reprieve; it looks like you're about to get a break, and that means it's time to get together with the one you love.

Wow, have you needed this, and the funny thing is, you only know it once it happens. You go from breakneck accomplishing to the kind of downtime that comes on so fast that you don't know what to do with it.

Please find out what to do with it immediately, as the same thing is happening to your partner. Two people with a lot of sudden and extra time on their hands is a good thing in your world. Enjoy your day together, as these days are few and far between.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.