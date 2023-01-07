The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Karmic Relationship Ends During The Moon Opposite Venus On January 8, 2023

Some believe that everything that takes place happens for a reason. Sometimes those reasons are highly dramatic and make for incredible stories for a future date, and some reasons are less remarkable. Certainly, all things happen of their own accord, and in the world of action (karma bhumi), we know this action as 'karma.' Karma means action, and as we all know, one action causes another...and so on. We are the living representatives of the Butterfly Effect, and during the Moon opposite Venus, we will see karma play out.

Today is when many of us literally feel a 'bump' in the life force, as if we are picking up on some major transition. This bump is like a pause, a shift in trajectory; we thought we were going one way, but it turns out we are no longer going that way.

We have severed the ties, and we need to start anew. In relationships, we may find that we've come to the end of our own. It cannot be helped; we have learned all we need to learn from this person, and it feels 'right' to move on to new pastures now.

During the Moon opposite Venus, the focus is on love relationships and their karmic ending. If this is your first time experiencing this, please be sure to get ready to know what this is like, today. January 8 marks the ending of certain karmic roads; not every path or person is slated for life. Sometimes we have to break it off to be able to grow.

Today allows us to recognize the truth and learn from it. We came into that person's presence for a reason, and now, whether we know the reason or not, it's time to part. Such is life...we are strong and wise thanks to our varied experiences.

The three zodiac signs whose karmic relationship ends during the Moon opposite Venus on January 8, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

While ending a long-term relationship isn't the easiest thing for you to do, you can't help but feel that it is right...and not only that: it's time. It's as if this relationship had an expiration date, and the transit accompanying that date is the Moon opposite Venus, a transit known to expedite breakups.

In your case, you know that the two of you have come to an impasse; there is nothing left for you as a couple, as you feel you've done what was necessary, and now, it's time to move on. You aren't happy about this, but you're also not sad; this is not the time for depression. It is, however, the time for mature understanding to take over.

You have come so far with this person, but the lessons and the thrills, the 'wow moments' and the great experiences seem to be fewer and farther between than ever before. You know it's time to part, and you will be able to do it amicably, with love in your heart.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There's this one person in your life, and you've always believed them to be your soulmate. You've laughed and cried with this person, and on a deep level, you believe you will always love them. But one thing is for sure, and it becomes very clear to you during Moon opposite Venus: you cannot live with them, be with them, or even see them anymore.

Your paths have crossed and parted, and it's time to get a move on. This person is karmically 'attached' to you, but that doesn't mean they get to ruin your life, and that's what they've been doing...and it's not right. You feel you've made tremendous progress in self-love and self-esteem, and keeping this person around would contradict your efforts. You need to make a clean break now, Taurus. It might not feel 'good,' but it's the right move.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The thing about karmic relationships is that they are very important in our lives, and because of their importance, we don't always pick up on the cues and hints available to us — the ones that tell us we need to end what we have. There is someone you need to let go of, someone incredibly close to you, Gemini.

You already know this, but you don't like thinking of it as an impending act. Still, if you don't get over this person, their memory will pull you into your abyss, so it's time to get down and dirty with the ending of this karmic relationship.

This could be a sibling or a relative; your time together was precious, but you both know it can go no longer. During the Moon opposite Venus, you will gather your strength and come to terms with the fact that, yes, this person you adore? You need to let them go because they bring you down, karmic soul mate or not.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.