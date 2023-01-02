The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Love They Can't Have During Moon Conjunct Mars On January 3, 2023

It's January! You have wishes and dreams and loving thoughts for the future, and what else do you have on this day, January 3, 2023?

You've got yourself a case of Moon conjunct Mars, and that means trouble.

Oh boy. We didn't ask for this! All we want is for somebody to love us, is that too much to ask? Ordinarily, NOTHING is too much to ask, but Moon conjunct Mars is not in the mood to grant wishes on this day, so we have to deal with it. Yikes.

It's January, and that means we feel fresh, courageous...ready to tackle the world. We want to secure our love lives so that we needn't worry about them ever again. We know who we want, and part of this year's 'goals' is to tick off the points on our list of 'must haves.'

One of those items is a good relationship with the person we really really really want to be with. And on this day, we will get smacked in the brain with another reality: the one we want doesn't want us. Oh, man!

Another unrequited love story in the making. What on earth does it take to get this right? After all, we mean well, and the person we love is someone we know we'd treat the right way, so, why can't this work?

Well, the thing to keep in mind is that it may be about timing. While Moon conjunct Mars may not be the people-pleasing transit we want it to be, we're not stuck in it. So keep the faith, zodiac signs, you might just luck out anyway.

The three zodiac signs who want love they can’t have during the Moon conjunct Mars on January 3, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Because you wake up in a particularly feisty mood, you will believe that the power you feel is the power you can use to make something very specific happen.

That is, of course, the power to make someone love you. You've got half the equation down already, as it seems you do love this person, but they aren't really aware of your feelings, and they certainly didn't think you'd want to actually be in a relationship with them.

Wow, it seems as though you are about to be burned by a friend, in so much as they are just not into you 'that way.' In one moment, you went from friend to person who is desirous of a romantic relationship, and honestly, because Moon conjunct Mars works in mysterious ways, you might end up turning this person off. Can't win today! Arg. So frustrating.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You figure that if you show this one person that you love them and want them as your partner in life, your efforts will be met with an open-hearted welcome and acceptance. Wrong. Yes, you are charming, clever, gorgeous in your own way, and willing to do it all for the one you love, and here you are today, receiving the information that this person wants very little to do with you, romantically.

They don't understand why you don't want to just keep it friendly and real. You don't understand what 'friendly and real' means, as you feel that romance can include that as well. During Moon conjunct Mars, you'll miss the point altogether.

Just because you've put your heart on the line doesn't mean it's guaranteed that your feelings will be reciprocated. In this case, it won't be. You want love that you cannot have, and that feels frustrating and sad to you.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You are under the impression that if you put your mind to it, whatever 'it' may be, you will be able to manifest it as reality. You've done this before and it's worked, and now, being that you have your eyes set on this one person who really makes you feel hopeful about love and romance, you want to go after this person.

You just 'know' that they'll love you, because how could they not? You bring light and positivity and you are ultimately as lovable as can be. What's not to love? If only you had the support of a transit that isn't here to decimate wishes like this one.

Ack, the negativity! Here's the thing, Pisces: you may be barking up the wrong tree, and as much as you don't want to admit it, the one you love is not interested in being loved by you. Ow, that stings!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.