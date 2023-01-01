The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On January 1, 2023

It may be only the first day of the year, but somebody out there will have the energy to get up, get out there, and do something—impulsive.

For those who have celebrated the onset of the New Year at home, in bed...your party is just about to start, and it will take place on January 1st, though it will not be a social event. If you take the traits and influence of Moon conjunct Uranus to heart, then you will be among those who see January 1, 2023, as a fresh new start and an exciting new day.

With Moon conjunct Uranus, 'impulsive' is what you get, and while we've come to think of 'impulsive' as a negative, in this case, it's just the beginning of many positive actions.

While we may be jumping the gun with this seemingly excessive 'get up and go,' we may also be able to use this kind of frantic, impulsive energy to show ourselves that we can go, get up, and DO. While we may feel a little rough around the edges, we are convinced that we either get this thing on the road or slink back into our beds and call it a false start.

Many of us will feel inspired on this first day of the year. During the Moon conjunct Uranus, the only thing that could hold us down would be if we do something today that ends up in failure. It's possible that time hasn't caught up with our positive drive.

Knowing this, we must stick to the plan and carry on. We mustn't let a tiny obstacle stop us from carrying out our stunning, fast-paced, original plan. Keep the energy going, signs. Don't conk out too fast. This is your life, after all. Happy New Year, signs.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on January 1, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Today will have you waking up to a fresh new list of expectations you are supposed to fulfill...for other people. You may find that you resent the idea that as soon as the year starts, you're supposed to fulfill someone else's wishes or desires instantly, and because you have Moon conjunct Uranus working for you on this day, you must tell them all to...go away.

You are fully capable of handling all that comes your way, but on this first day, you're not up for taking orders and being the Aries you are; you won't. It's that simple. It doesn't make the day hard for you, and if whoever is expecting something from you doesn't learn how to temper their emotions, then the 'rough' day will go to them. In one statement, you do not wish to be manipulated on this day...and you won't let it happen.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Like Aries above, you, too, will not be in the mood to be immediately bossed around; it's the first day of the year; come on! You are feeling ripe and refreshed for a brand new year, and your attitude is spot on; but if there's anything that you need for this day to go as well as you'd like it to go, it's all in the idea of you doing what you need to do...your way.

Yes, it's a Monday, and many of us have to go back to work...that's not your problem.

During Moon conjunct Uranus, you will find that the only real problem is that others want to push you around and have you do things for them.

Since when did you become the butler? Never, and so when this or that person decides that you are the one who needs to do the heavy lifting on this day, you'll walk away. You're not starting the year out as someone else's doormat, oh no!

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What makes this day feel slightly rough is that you don't feel that anyone in your life is as positive as you are about the new year and all it could promise. You are very passionate about some of the things you have in store for yourself, and you wonder why you are the only person you know who has made resolutions.

Everyone in your life seems to have become so jaded that there's virtually no spontaneity in their lives anymore. And with the Moon conjunct with Uranus in the sky, you feel more impulsive and daring than ever.

You want to make a statement here and now, but your audience seems to be a bunch of mopey, self-pitying bores who only want to sit around complaining. Ah, not for you, Scorpio. They may drag you down today but won't keep you down tomorrow.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.