The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Fall Apart During Moon Sextile Uranus On December 28, 2022

Nobody wants to break up at the end of the year, but sometimes, when such a thing occurs in so timely a way, it almost feels as if we're preparing a space for ourselves so that we can continue positively, come the future.

Today's cosmic sky shows us Moon sextile Uranus; whenever we have this transit above, we can expect something to end. This change doesn't imply that it's gone wrong; it does imply that something went wrong a long time ago, and now is the time to do something about it finally.

Because it is the end of the year, we are thinking nonstop of the year to come; we want the best for ourselves, and that also means that we need to take a very intense look at what we have right now and whether or not it's worth taking into the new year with us. We might find that we are not ready to take on another year with the person we are romantically involved with, and this is as good as any day to make it known that this relationship has come to its final chapter.

Some relationships fall apart almost instantly, while others have a good run before they peter out.

What we're looking at today, December 28, 2022, is a bit of both; what we know for sure is that the person we've spent a certain amount of time with is not the person we wish to spend 2023 with, and while that may sound sad, it's quite freeing. We will experience the freedom of this choice shortly after we call it quits, as we must do.

The three zodiac signs whose relationships end during the Moon sextile Uranus on December 28, 2022:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You can go from the kindest, sweetest person on Earth to someone who shuts the gate down on emotion faster than lightning. Today, during Moon sextile Uranus, you will perform this action again, as you know of no way to shut down the relationship other than to act cold, heartless and uninterested in what the other person says, does, or desires.

You have lost it on this person, and while you know this affair has come to its bitter end, the person you are in the relationship with doesn't seem to know what's happening. Because you are somewhat passive-aggressive, you will let them dangle; the truth is that you are scared to be honest with them, lest they 'yell' at you, and to avoid being yelled at, you close off your emotional side and wait for this soon-to-be-ex partner of yours to catch on.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You don't like the idea of breaking up around this time of the year, but you also don't know why you'd stick together, knowing that you'd only break up in January. What's with the show, the pretense? It's not like you have to prove to the world that life is better if you have a romantic partner on New Year's Eve.

You don't believe you have to do anything, for that matter, and Moon sextile Uranus supports that choice. Right now, you are so frustrated with this person that you feel it's best to get right to the point, and in the most Sagittarius way, you will blurt it all out. Bones and all. You do not want this to go any further, and while you'd love to remain friends, you have to draw the line; the boundaries are now set. The players must move on when the relationship falls apart.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You have come to the place in your love life where you are no longer there to be someone else's doormat, and that's what you feel has happened in your relationship. The thrill is not only gone; it's morphed into this weird scene where your partner takes advantage of your good nature.

What used to be loving and passionate is now expected and routine; nothing is new here, and you have grown tired of it. Your partner could go on forever in this manner as they are the one who benefits; they don't ask questions, nor do they complain. They just TAKE. During Moon sextile Uranus, you will notice that you are not on board with taking this person with you into the new year, as you hardly recognize the person they've become. They might not notice it, but this relationship has fallen on Skid Row, and there's no way back as far as you're concerned.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.