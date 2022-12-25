The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Monday, December 26, 2022

December 26, 2022, brings the best horoscopes to three zodiac signs in astrology.

What about this day is so good for Aquarius, Taurus and Leo?

Post holidays, new energy is settling into your heart today, leading you to retract within yourself and seek out time alone.

This year, it was a wonderful gift that the stars aligned to give family-orientated light energy for the holidays. Still, today it takes a turn towards more reality and all-encompassing feelings.

If you had hopes for the holidays that did not end up manifesting, such as plans with a new partner, an engagement or even just being able to make loving time for all those that matter, then today may be the letdown.

It is not that anything today is terrible, but it gives you more of a sense of returning to dealing with real life.

The presents have all been opened, most of the food hopefully enjoyed, and now you are again back in this in-between space between contemplation and action, highlighted by the unique time between Christmas and New Year's.

The Moon is still in Aquarius today. Instead of inspiring connection and enjoyable times, it is making you realize how much energy you have given out the last few days and those spaces in your heart that may remain unfulfilled.

This is due to the Moon’s interactions with Uranus in Taurus and Saturn in Aquarius.

Uranus likes to shake things up and bring in the unexpected, yet it is still currently retrograde until the end of January, which may mean you feel frustrated at the lack of change within your life.

As challenging as this might be, it is important to ground yourself in all that is real and to recognize that you made the best and most positive memories over the holidays and that both feelings of yours can be true.

Sometimes it gets challenging when multiple feelings are present, such as joy at having a holiday with family and friends, yet the reality that it was the last one celebrated in such a way or that someone that means a great deal to you was missing from the festivities.

But when it comes to feelings, you do not need to pick just one; instead, multiple truths can be validated.

Just because you experienced joy over the past few days does not mean that you were not missing or thinking about something or someone else, which is okay.

The more leeway you give yourself today to feel everything, especially in the typical post-holiday letdown, the greater sense of hope you will be able to retain for the future.

Saturn, the taskmaster and lord of time and karma, also align very closely with the Moon today, so much so that they will operate as if they are one energetic force.

This naturally will make emotions and situations feel more serious, which is the breeding ground for frustration.

Just know that it will all continue to pass and that, like everything else, it is only temporary.

Instead of trying to overdo it or feeling like you must continue to ride the high-energy wave of the last few days, allow yourself to rest today.

Stay in your comfiest sweats, binge Netflix, heat those leftovers your family sent you home with and feel into everything, remembering that there is never a benefit from overdoing it, especially when it comes down to simply needing to rest.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Monday, December 26, 2022:

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

After yesterday’s high-flying energy, today is a space to indeed stay in and not try to do too much. Yesterday brought one of the first holidays that you felt you could show up authentically for social gatherings as this new self that you have healed and evolved into instead of retracting into any childhood dynamics that used to be at play.

A big part of this is that you no longer feel like you must force your truth upon others but are just freely living yourself. You can validate yourself, which means anything that arises today which feels more serious should be able to understand what it is, needing some downtime. For many, being social as much as you love can also drain you; this is part of the energy today, so do not feel like things are suddenly going downhill. Instead, smile, curl up in your softest blanket, and know tomorrow will be better.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Uranus is currently in your zodiac sign, which is still causing unanticipated events, this planet’s specialty. With the Aquarian Moon activating your career sector, if you had not planned to take today off, it just might be what you need.

You are a sign that values your home environment and makes it as comfortable and secure as possible. In the whirlwind of the holidays, it may have felt that the laundry has piled up or other household chores have been left undone.

As much as simply hanging out is in the cards for you today, taking some time to get caught up on these little actions within your home and allow you to rest later truly and feel more positive. Sometimes it is not a big life situation causing unrest but not having tended to the simple things that bring order and comfort into your life. Today is the latter, so start there before dismantling your entire life.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The most important thing today is staying out of your head. It may be easier said than done, but the energy today may be making you overthink some recent decisions regarding a relationship or a new intention toward welcoming in love again. Aquarius energy rules romance, and as it connects with Uranus in Taurus and Saturn in Aquarius, it will mention the more serious side of things.

But it is also your chance to reconnect with your truth and remember that doubts will always creep in, but only if you give them the space to do so.

Instead of simply curling up and giving in to these feelings, getting your body moving today is best. Get outside, go for a walk, do something physical that takes you out of your head and then later in the day, let yourself get that downtime so you can recharge and feel ready to take on the world tomorrow.

