The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On December 25, 2022

Yes, it's Christmas Day, and while you know you're supposed to feel cheery and joyful, you can't get that feeling going. The Moon is sharing space with Mars in a trine formation, and while that doesn't automatically promise a hard time, it does make things feel a little more hostile than they should be.

Three zodiac signs in astrology will be taking things to heart today, or rather, misunderstanding good intentions. We will receive the kindness of strangers and familiars alike and interpret those actions as hostile or offensive. Wow, it's like we're looking for trouble on this day. What is WITH us?

We have the softening agent of The Moon sextile Jupiter to help keep it light, but that dang Mars energy can't just leave us alone. We will attend our parties and find ourselves at the center of the negative conversation.

And if we choose to stay at home alone, we will somehow manipulate our environment so that wherever we are, it's the worst place we can be. We do this to ourselves. Are we gluttons for punishment, or is Moon trine Mars toying with us?

Nobody wants to feel bad, especially on Christmas Day. But we are the people who are prepared to smash our heads into the wall if we hear Mariah Carey singing "All I Want For Christmas Is You" one more time. The holiday spirit passed us by, and we don't want it back for those who are honest with ourselves. Enough with carols and the Feliz Navidad loops; can we get on with the rest of the year, already?

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on December 25, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You see this day as the apex date that must be passed as soon as possible. It's time on this day, December 25, 2022. You do not feel anything special about the holiday season; you see it as a vacation where everyone spends much more than they earn on gifts that are rarely appreciated or even used by those who receive them.

The whole thing is a charade to you, but your biggest problem is your need to share. You want others to be as miserable as you are on this day, and being generous with your feelings, you show up with an agenda: "Nobody gets to have fun today. If I can't enjoy it, neither can you, so there!" Because you feel that this day is a waste of your time, you make sure that everyone around you feels at least a teensy bit of your suffering.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You don't feel as though you fit in today, no matter where you are. The problem here is that you are dissatisfied with something in your life and because you can't get past it, you don't feel like faking it with a 'happy' attitude. You are entrenched in Mars energy today, and the people around you may even feel scared to be near you. You think you are 'just being real,' but you are being caustic; you 'tell the truth' where the truth wasn't necessary at that moment.

You are all about bad timing and indiscreet moves today. Because you aren't feeling good about your own life, you decide that the only way to deal with today is by finding someone to pick on and going at it. You've done this before, and it's always upsetting everyone involved. While everyone seems to be having a lovely Christmas, you will be, detesting every moment of it.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The year has finally gotten to you. You've pushed off certain kinds of introspection for a while, and now, as the year screams its ending is coming soon, you feel you have no choice but to go over all the year's events. What bugs you is that you feel you haven't done anything of value all year long.

While you are getting older, you don't seem to want to get wiser, as you keep pushing away the idea of responsibility. You are an adult, yet, you still don't accept that. You think you have all the time in the world to waste, to dream, to do nothing, and it's going to hit you today, during the Moon sextile Jupiter that you do NOT have all the time in the world. Let this day inspire you, Aquarius.

Let it be the fire that burns away the illusion that you are still a kid. Make next year the year you get up and go. Perhaps then, you'll have a wonderful holiday season next year.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.