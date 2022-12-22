The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Feel Sad About Love During The New Moon in Capricorn On December 23, 2022

On December 23, 2022, whether it's the New Moon in Capricorn or the year is wrapping up, and we're still not sure of what's going on in our lives, this day can bring sadness to those on the fence about love.

New Moon energy is often not what we think it is; it is dark and depressed, and sometimes this energy brings about melancholy or memory overload. We are torn during the New Moon in Capricorn; we don't know if the future is as peppy as we only imagined it to be just yesterday.

Where love is concerned, we can't help but feel as though we haven't done enough to make things happen. If we are in a relationship, we may feel as though we should have 'said that' or 'done that' a different way, but instead of making good on it, we slink back into our woe and let the sadness overtake us.

It doesn't matter if we are in a successful relationship or if our love affair is on the rocks; today is the day we can't help but feel sad about love or whatever it is.

There is one thing to watch out for today, and that would be self-pity. Truly, the last thing on earth that anybody wants is to be known as someone we pity.

That is why we need to avoid drawing attention to our 'sad, sad life' today, because the truth is, we don't always feel this way, so it's better to not set up an image of ourselves as the poor thing who can't get anywhere in life.

Remember this, we feel sad today, but tomorrow who knows? Nothing lasts forever, not even sadness. It can't rain all the time, right?

The three zodiac signs who feel sad about love during the New Moon in Capricorn on December 23, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You feel depressed about love because you can't help but think that somehow you've missed out on what you believe everybody else has. You are guilty of playing the comparison game; as everybody knows, that's a losing battle. Never compare your love life, or your life in general, to the life of another.

We all suffer in our way and know victory in specific ways. Today, during the New Moon in Capricorn, you won't be able to see what's good in your love life, and if you are not smart, you'll undermine many of the good things that you and your partner have already established.

What's eating you today is that you can't sit back and appreciate what you have; your focus is on what you don't have, and it's taking you down. The saddest part of this day is that you are doing this to yourself. Be kind to yourself, Cancer.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Similar to Cancer's negative thinking of the day, so, too, are you on your road to immense doubt. You feel like you've been slighted as if life was handing out good fortune and somehow missed the moment to hand you your share. During the New Moon in Capricorn, you may feel jealous of the love other people seem to have for each other. You are idealistic, and this is part of the problem, Aquarius.

You don't let people into your life unless they've passed the many tests you make them go through, and as experience has shown you, they usually don't make the grade. You go from feeling alone to overwhelmed by people, and in your love life, that New Moon energy puts you in a funk so deep that all you can see is how rotten it all is. It's not; you're just succumbing to that New Moon energy; it will last until it lasts no more.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Nothing like the end of the year to bring up all the memories you never wanted to resurface. Because you have a visitor or someone in your life that's not ordinarily there, they spark in you a memory of someone else, bringing your day down in the dumps.

Why did it not work out? And why are you thinking of this old love when you are indeed quite happy with your new love...or are you? New Moon energy topples the balance and makes you think you've made a mistake somewhere along the line. What you are doing today is not living in the present. You have a past that makes you sad and a future that will hopefully not become the same as the past, but what about the present? Wake up and look around you. No need to be sad over love.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.