The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Fall Apart During The Moon Square Pluto On December 18, 2022

The question for today is, "Does anything good happen during Moon square Pluto, or are we kidding ourselves in thinking this day might be a good one?"

When your relationship is on the line and the stress and tension of the holiday season seem to take over your every waking moment, then we could say that Moon square Pluto is doing its job.

There are two things we will be wondering about today. One is whether or not our relationship will make it past the treacherous times, and two, whether or not we even want it to. Times are hard, and for certain signs of the Zodiac, just getting through December is an unwanted chore. But here we are, and all we can see is that our love lives are on the rocks and we are clueless as to what we want to do about it.

The last thing anyone wants at this point in the year is for a breakup to take place. Nobody wants to create this future memory, but it seems as though some of us will have to endure the worst.

The problem here is that by the time we really and truly recognize that our relationship is falling apart, it's already too late. While it's sad and stressful, to say the least, it may be the page-turner to a new life. All we can say is good luck, and if it's meant to be, then...it's meant to be.

The three zodiac signs whose relationships fall apart during the Moon square Pluto on December 18, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You feel as though you can survive anything, and you've suspected that the way things look right now...they've been coming for a while. This, of course, refers to your love life and the relationship you are presently in. It's not working and you both know it. What's also a solid reality is that neither of you wants to look at it or admit that anything's wrong.

Enough of this kind of behavior and you end up feeling wasted; you cannot lie to yourself any longer. You know things are falling apart, and with Moon square Pluto at the helm, it's almost certain that this ship is going down. It would be recommendable to you to start preparing mentally and physically, as you may have to do some quick 'cleaning out.' There will be a material loss here, so you need to figure out what you are attached to, and what you can let go of.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You may not know which feeling to feel today. Is it fear, or is it relief? Something has gone sour in your romantic relationship, and the way you see things, you have only one life to live so things like 'sour' don't stand much of a chance at making you happy. It's a heartbreaking time for you because you know what's on the horizon, and you know that you are feeling the effect of Moon square Pluto because it all feels so darned confusing.

Because you are 'the mouth' of the relationship, it will be you who brings up the uncomfortable truth. Your partner will probably give you the silent treatment, as this news — as unsurprising as it may be — stuns them. The hardest thing you'll be doing today is trying to get through to your partner, to explain to them that what you have may be broken beyond repair.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You've known for quite some time now that you've made a mistake, but you didn't realize how difficult this mistake of yours would turn out to be. Of course, this refers to the person you took on as your romantic partner. Oh sure, it was fun and games in the beginning, but now it's starting to look like a horror movie or a bad comedy, and this bad romance is what needs to end. You know it, but do they? It seems your partner is in a world of their own, and it is exactly that — their cluelessness that has turned you off so badly.

The hard part is that, even though you're so over this person, you can't help but feel heartbroken over it all. It's the holiday season and you're supposed to be feeling merry, and yet, here you are, soaking in the Moon square Pluto vibe. Better luck next time.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.