The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On December 16, 2022

Reaching a level of 'lucky in love' is going to be difficult today as we have so many conflicting transits that could — if we aren't smart — take us down the wrong road, where our love relationships are concerned.

Three zodiac signs have one saving grace and that is the Quarter Moon in Virgo, veering towards Libra, which is what makes them the luckiest in love on December 16, 2022.

Amidst transits like Moon opposition Neptune, and Moon opposition Jupiter, we have our work cut out. If we want to reach the luck that we believe in, then we are going to have to work for it.

But that's relationships, right? It's not like we can ever just 'kick back' and let them do their thing on their own. Nope. We need to roll up our sleeves today and get down to the business of working on our romantic lives.

On our side, on this day, is the Moon trine Pluto, which helps us to believe in ourselves, which could come up as an issue today, during talks with our partners.

What we will show the people whom we are involved with today is the stronger side of ourselves; we do this consciously as we have something they need to see, and if we don't show them who we really are, then they'll never see how amazing we can be.

So, today, December 16, 2022, is all about sticking with our principles while hoping that our romantic partners can get what we stand up for. In other words, today is for seeing eye to eye with our partners; today is the day when we introduce new ideas into the relationship with the hope that these new horizons will take us where we want to go.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on December 16, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You know that, at this point, your relationship is either going to go down in history as the most tumultuous love affair of all time or, you and your mate are finally going to sit down and decide to work things out.

While 'most tumultuous love affair' may sound good for a tabloid headline, it's not exactly the greatest experience to have to live through, and you want this to be known.

Today is the day that you and your partner will sit down and discuss the dramatic impact your relationship has undergone, and how, if you both keep acting in the way you have been, things can only go downhill.

You both know this and agree: something has to give. Your success on this day starts as soon as you both decide that 'it's time.' Today is for ironing out what doesn't work, with the emphasis being on how to dial down the drama and bring forth honesty and positive energy.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's time to whip out all of the Capricorn 'tools' as you'll be needing a firm stance and a practical approach on how to deal with today's heartfelt talk with your romantic partner. Things have been better than they have been, and you both would agree on that.

What you see, that they do NOT see, is that there is a path to reconciliation here. You see the way, and they don't see it...yet. That's what today is about for you. Showing your loved one that there is nothing that isn't possible, where your love is concerned.

You will make it known to them that this is serious business here and that you didn't put in all this time for it to fall apart and for the two of you to walk away from each other. Oh no. Today is about rebuilding and about the confidence you have in yourself as the elected person who will single-handedly get this love affair back on track.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are going to be learning a huge lesson today, Aquarius. Today brings to light your expectation; you want and expect certain things out of this romance of yours, and because you're not seeing the results you'd like to see, you are starting to get worried.

You've placed so much emphasis on the goal that you've completely forsaken the journey. Today, December 16, 2022, will have you come to understand something very important: your love life is a work in progress. Nothing can be guaranteed, nor can it be predicted.

Sure, the two of you can schedule something and that will be dependable, but all of these things that you expect your partner to do for you? They are starting to outweigh your actual love for this person. Today, the wake-up call comes: Hello Aquarius, you need to live in the moment, rather than five years in the future. Let things develop naturally, don't force them into being.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.