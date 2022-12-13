The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Ex Is Thinking Of Them During Sun Square Neptune On December 14, 2022

How often have we sat around wondering if our exes are even thinking of us?

If we ask ourselves that question, we come up with plenty of answers, ranging from, "That creep probably can't stop thinking about me!"

Or, "Once we broke up, they probably forgot my name, along with everything else."

When we think about the people we were once intimately involved with, we tend to write the script, and it's all based on our imagination.

Are they thinking of us? Do they ever think of us? And why do we care so much? These are the questions that will make the mind reel.

There is, however, an astrology transit that stirs up thoughts in people, especially the kind of thinking that includes past love affairs and broken engagements.

Today brings us Sun square Neptune, and as it goes, this transit shines a light on memory.

Some of us will take a trip to the past on this day, and very few of us will escape this day without noticing that the only thing on our mind is our ex.

If this is true, that would only mean that it works both ways: if we think of them, they think of us.

During Sun square Neptune, the emphasis is on 'good' memory, not bad. So, if you've made an impression on this person's life, they will think of you today.

Their memories will be uplifting and good. However, this doesn't mean reconciliation.

This day should not be thought of as when an ex's good memories of us turn into a reunion; that's NOT what's happening today.

Today gives us the sweet thought that someone out there thinks of us gently and kindly.

The three zodiac signs whose ex is thinking of them during Sun square Neptune on December 14, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Today feels good to you, and one of the reasons you feel this way is that as the year comes to a close, you feel you can finally close the door to your past relationship.

Much 'bad blood' was involved, and the two of you didn't leave off on good terms. But enough time has passed, and it seems as though the two of you have begun to heal in your separate ways.

Healing comes with a few unexpected benefits, and during Sun square Neptune, you'll come to know those benefits. Mainly, you can think of your ex without feeling pain, which is what they are going through.

They are thinking of you today because that healing seems to be a spiritual experience. You can finally let each other go now, and Leo, it's all good. Trust it.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You have held on to your ex throughout so much of your life that they seem to be an invisible presence. Even your present partner has come to expect them, as the tales of them never stop — not where you are concerned. You like to hold this person as an example of what not to do in one's lifetime. Your anger towards this person isn't allowed to dissipate.

As unlikely as it may seem, this person may very well reach out to you today to say hello or to check-in. You'll be both dazzled and disgusted, as this only gives you more fuel for your eternal fire.

Still, on some deep, private level, you'll be thrilled that this person, this enemy of yours, has decided to grant you their presence.

On the outside, you'll be all disgusted, while on the inside, you'll be gushing. Guess you never got over them, eh, Virgo?

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Every now and then, you entertain yourself by going over which of your ex's was worth the pain and which ones you were happy to go with. You don't care what happens to them now, and guessing whether or not any of them are thinking of you is not your thing.

There is someone in your life who doesn't get brushed off as quickly, and during Sun square Neptune, you'll be thinking of them, wondering if they even remember you exist.

Well, they do, Libra, and their impression was not good. You two shared something special; to this person, it was not worth letting go of.

They resent you for wasting their time, but they still love you, and the worst is that you still love them. This is a good day to figure out what love means to you, Libra. Life is short; keep that in mind.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.