The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On October 23, 2022

We're moving directly into Scorpio sun today, and while that may be a power-packed transit, it's not the kind of transit that suits everyone, especially on its first day out.

If we feel jealousy over someone, this is the day that jealousy shows its ugly green face. Scorpio energy will even out as the month goes on, but on this day, for some zodiac signs, it promises a day of harsh realizations and neurotic moments of self-doubt.

We also have Venus in Scorpio today, which has the power to mess with a person's love life. Ordinarily, this transit can make a relationship a good turn, however, on this first day of Scorpio, it can also bring up all the toxins and misunderstandings, and this could try the patience of any couple.

We are looking at how we need to hit rock bottom before we can make any progress in getting back up to the top. In other words, the Scorpio sun, mixed with Venus in Scorpio is here to show us the error of our ways, for the purpose of healing what we find, in due time.

So, it's not really a rough day, because its aim is true; there's healing to be done today. We just have to get through the rough parts in order to see the light. But there is no shortcut here; we have to do with work.

As it's been said, in order to get to it, we have to go through it. That's how today works for certain signs of the Zodiac. Positivity is promised; we just have to sift through the trash in order to find it...and we will.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on October 23, 2022 are:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Your day is not going to be rough; it's going to be frustrating. And this is mainly due to the idea that you are in a great, fantastic, passionate and awesome mood...and your partner is either on a business trip or simply not around to receive your affections.

Things could be worse, I suppose, as your main problem, today is not having someone to share your love with. In a way, you find this funny and it leads you to find new and interesting ways to express this ton of Scorpio energy.

You are clever and hilarious on this day, and you seem to wow everyone you meet...except that one person is missing and if you spend too much time thinking about their absence, you'll drive yourself crazy and before long, you'll start to resent them for not being around. Hang in there, Taurus, nothing lasts forever, and before long, your lovey-dovey will be back in your arms, again.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Venus in Scorpio may throw you for a loop on this day, October 23, as it could possibly bring up a lot of old baggage when it comes to past relationships. You aren't fond of going over past mistakes, in fact, if you spend too much time dwelling on the past, you tend to become somewhat depressed, and that's the number one thing you try to avoid, always.

The thing with all Scorpio energy is that its insidious; it gets under the skin, no matter how we defend ourselves from it, and on this day, you'll be dabbling in old memories and failed love affairs, as if they have a meaning in your life which, they don't.

The past is the past. You already got your wisdom lessons from it and there's no further you can go on this arch. Today you are filled with regret as you go over every cringe-worthy moment in love that you've ever had.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You aren't altogether fond of days like today because you aren't really certain of what's going on; are you upset with something you did, or is someone on your nerves? That's the problem with today's energy.

Scorpio needs focus, and you have none, which is also something you rarely feel. It's as if your mind is scattered to the wind today and you can't land on a single, solid thought.

You may end up arguing with someone today simply because you can't place where your negative feelings are coming from and so you lash out at whoever gets next to you.

It's not like you intend to trash people today, but you don't know how to channel your energy, and that is the most upsetting idea so far. It's like you can't wait for tomorrow to come, and you may find yourself getting into bed much earlier this evening, just to 'get it over with.'

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.