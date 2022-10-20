The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On October 21, 2022

Many of us might find that we're a little tastier than we planned on being today, and that's mainly due to the placement of the Moon in steady Virgo in a trine with chaotic Uranus.

With this setup, we're looking at indecision, especially the kind that concerns our own security. Say, for instance, we're about to get into a committed relationship.

Sounds like a great plan, until the mind starts interjecting its thousand imagined scenarios of failure. We want it badly, and then that little devil on our shoulder squats down and relentlessly nags at us, making us see what's wrong with just about everything.

Between Virgo and Uranus, we're looking at the idea of what brings us the most security: it is people. Is it money? What do we want that will give us the peace we 'think' we want?

We certainly do want love...but now, for some reason, during this transit, we're not altogether sure that this is the right move for us. Is it? And are we ready to blow it, just in case it is the right move and we decide, in some impulsive moment, that it's not?

Today brings us a rough day where our mind is concerned. It's just about doubting the good and trying very desperately to hang on to what we believe in.

We don't want trouble, but we also know that if we keep on doubting like this, the only thing we'll know is trouble. So, we are in a quandary today.

It's going to be up to us, or rather, to the three most affected signs, to find a way to the light. We've done it before, and we'll do it again. Let's make this work, signs.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Friday, October 21, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You feel like you're almost there...but 'no cigar. You're so close to accomplishing something that you've been working on for a very long time, and because of the transit, Virgo Moon trine Taurus, you suddenly have started to doubt yourself.

Did you do the right thing, is this project worth everything you've put into it? Does this concern another person, possibly a love interest, and are you now wondering if all you've gone through is in vain?

This is typical of the influence of the transit, and you'll either get yourself back on track by the end of the day, or you will allow yourself to get sucked into any number of foreboding fantasies.

Understand this, Leo; you are on the right track. Do not be swayed by momentary doubts. You've worked very hard, and doubting yourself is a small part of the process. Hang tight and go for success. You can do it.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today's transit adds to a lingering doubt that you've been nursing over the past few weeks, and it culminates today in you, feeling as though your relationship is on the rocks.

It might very well be, Virgo, but you might also be making the situation so much worse by envisioning the many ways it could end.

Think of it this way: none of this is actually happening, but the disaster fantasy reel that you keep playing over and over again in your head is making it all so much worse. This is where you have to step away, Virgo.

You're starting to believe what your mind is telling you, but your mind has turned into a negative thinking machine that doesn't seem to be letting go of you.

You need a big dose of "snap out of it!" Yes, there are things that need looking into, in your love life, but there is NO NEED to imagine it ending in tragedy. Stop that!

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

With your Sun sign fading into its last days, you, too, will feel something akin to 'fading' as your energy level provides you with only enough strength to envision yourself breaking up with your loved one.

Now, that doesn't sound like too much fun, and it's about time you ask yourself if any of this is even necessary. Is your relationship actually falling apart, or are you just flowing with the current of Virgo Moon trine Taurus, and is it causing you to see things as negatively charged?

That is precisely what's going on with you, today, Libra. You have started to believe your own lies, and those lies consist of telling yourself that you've done something wrong and now your partner is going to leave you for it.

NONE of this is happening. You need to rest your mind and back off. The only person you're hurting today is yourself. Be kinder to yourself, Libra.

