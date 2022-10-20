The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Improves During The Moon Trine Uranus On October 21, 2022

Because of the nature of Virgo Moon trine Uranus, we'll get the chance to work on what we believe has gone wrong in our love relationship, on this day, October 21, 2022.

This transit is quite loving and very beneficial, but the way it works on us is through strife. In other words, we have to bottom out before we can see the light.

We have to strip down and figure out what everything is worth so that we can salvage the good and rid ourselves of the bad. In doing so, we can end up not only saving our relationships, but we can point them in the right direction.

Our love lives are about to improve. We may not think this is possible, or we may even believe they are on the brink of ruin; they're not, and we're not going anywhere.

With this transit, Virgo Moon trine Uranus, we tend to overthink things and in our efforts, we discover much more than we want to know. Now that we have to confront these unwanted memories — or truths, we have to deal with them. If we truly do love our person, then we will hang tight and make things work out.

So, for some zodiac signs, we're going to find out what we're capable of doing today, in terms of growing and accepting the person we are in a relationship with. We may even surprise ourselves during this time.

There is no reason to throw this relationship out. There are solutions that are finally making themselves available to us, thanks to Virgo Moon trine Uranus.

The three zodiac signs whose love lives improve during the Moon trine Uranus on October 21, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've put way too much time and energy into the romantic relationship that you are presently in to just let things fall apart, and on some level, you know that it's not going to get to that place.

You'd rather put in one last effort to make things work, and you feel strong enough to believe that you'll be successful.

During Virgo Moon trine Uranus, you'll want more than ever the feeling of security; a thing that you've been lacking for too long a period of time.

Even if the relationship that you have with this person has been shaky and unstable, still, believe in the potential here and you're not about to let it go.

What helps your attitude during this time is the enthusiasm shown by your partner, who is absolutely NOT into letting this fall apart.

Your love life is about to improve and that is because both parties believe in it with all of their hearts.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You have recently adopted an attitude of, 'what will be, will be.' You have come to accept that life is never ultimately predictable, especially where love is concerned.

You've seen some good times and bad with the person you are present with, and while you'd much rather have them in your life for the long haul, you are always prepared for the worst.

During the Virgo Moon trine Uranus, you'll feel much stronger about healing what has been damaged, rather than walking away from it. You know you are strong, but you are starting to feel as though you'd rather place that strength into mending the relationship.

If it means giving it 'one last go' then so be it, you'll do what's necessary. This transit gives you the courage to say YES, one more time. This could be the 'yes' that ends up improving things radically.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

There are times when you just want to kick yourself for even trying to get this relationship of yours back into shape, but you can't help but feel it's worth it.

The last thing you ever wanted was to fail in love, and you won't know.

Yes, you've gone through a few undesirable moments with your loved one, and yes, they get on your nerves like nobody's business, but you love them, and you know deep down inside that they love you, too.

During the Virgo Moon trine Uranus, you might feel sentimental about the love that's in your life, as if you aren't ready to give up on it.

And, Capricorn, giving up is so NOT in your nature. You will take this transit and you will use it to make a firm decision: this romance is worth striving for. It is worth continuing with, and it is worth taking the time to improve.

You got this, Cap.

