The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On October 17, 2022

We've got two major transits heading our way, and when they hit, we're going to feel them...right in the emotions.

First off, we're looking at just how bad we can feel with the Moon opposite Pluto as our guide, with its faithful henchman, sun trine Mars.

These two, when mixed together — as they are, today, October 17, 2022, are what makes up the Molotov cocktail known as...Monday. Just another manic Monday? Perhaps. Perhaps that is all too true, signs.

Let's think of the Aries transit as the war machine behind the emotional upheaval that comes along with the Moon opposite Pluto.

This means that, because the Pluto influence is going to have us dragging up old memories and past regrets, the Mars influence is going to make sure that that trip down memory lane is filled with anger...the kind of anger that will last for days and days.

So, let's bring it down to earth. What's going to happen on this day? Well, for some signs, it's going to be more traumatizing than it will be for others.

Today we raise our voices, perhaps a little bit too loudly for anyone around us to feel comfortable with.

Today is also the day we act like big babies; we get so into our own misery and self-pity that we literally think we are owed an appreciative audience — we want people to notice our pain, and we want them to cater to us when we shriek and moan.

And if we don't get the attention we demand, we will feel dejected, depressed, and agitated. We want a fight and, well, we'll find one...somewhere.

Here is why today, October 17, 2022, brings rough horoscopes for these three zodiac signs:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It doesn't take you long to rev your engine up to such a heat that you, personally, feel like your mind is going to pop, but on this day, October 17, you'll be stressed, to say the least.

And when you get stressed, you flail. You don't take the time to size up any situation, you simply barge on in with your opinions and your demands and if someone gets in your way, then pity the fool for even trying.

You are just...bothered today. That's all. It's that simple.

You probably have a good reason to be so bothered, but if you didn't, you'd find one. With the Moon opposite Pluto egging you on, you'll feel like the center of the universe, meaning that the way you interpret the goings on of this day will extend nowhere beyond your own self.

Other people don't exist in this day — not as thinking individuals, at least. In your mind, today is the day when you look down on everyone and forgive no one.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You'd be able to deal with the nagging brat energy that comes with the Moon opposite Pluto, but you definitely didn't need that extra touch that comes along with sun trine Mars. Now, today feels annoying to you, as if you are being held back by forces unseen.

You feel like you could deal with your own bad mood, but it seems to be getting worse as the day progresses.

You feel ornery and raw, and you may spend a good portion of this day looking for someone to fight with. If you find the right victim, you may just show the worst side of yourself to them, without planning on doing so.

Today doesn't bring out your patient or amiable side, Taurus. Instead, you'll get to know today as a really frustrating bore; you don't like it when you fall off the track and get into these awful kinds of moods. You have such high intentions for yourself that when days like this come around, you feel disappointed in just about everything.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

And then Monday rolls around and boy oh boy are you not ready for this. It's bad enough that you have to work on this day, but you really weren't up for the workload that seems to be waiting for you.

What's about to happen is that, in your frustration, you will lash out at someone who isn't responsible for all of your pain and woe, and they will not take it lightly.

What you may think of as 'letting off some steam' will not be interpreted that way by the person you choose to berate, and they will, in turn, repay the effort by reporting you. Yes, that's the kind of Monday you'll be having today, Capricorn.

While it feels nice to be able to let out your anger and annoyance at the word, it's best to avoid choosing a semi-stranger to do so on, as they might not be as submissive or willing to be your doormat as you might like them to be. Choose your battles well, today, Capricorn; and think twice about who you bring into your battle royale.

