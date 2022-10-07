The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Weekly Horoscopes For October 10 - 16, 2022

With a Full Moon in Aries to kickstart our new week, we can definitely look forward to a few mishaps and misunderstandings to come.

The Full Moon tends to be the culmination of certain actions and feelings, and when the Moon begins to wane, so does our energy and our intention.

Full Moon energy may be heady and intoxicating, but it completes itself and begins the process of losing energy...and as it goes with all lunar transits, we feel it.

So, if there's one thing we can anticipate for this week, it's a loss of dynamic energy.

This week will also have us moving with the transits, Sun trine Saturn, Mars square Neptune, Moon trine Pluto, and Moon conjunct Mars.

These cosmic events, when presented as the plan for the week, will have us spending a little too much time worrying if we've lost it or not; meaning, because our energy levels will be gradually fading out, we may end up wondering if we even have the energy to continue on with something we started.

This is the week where we drop projects mid-action, and where we find that we are just too lazy to complete many of the things we've started.

Mars square Neptune may work on a few people in the wrong way, which implies that the energy coming off of this transit might have us starting quarrels with people simply because we don't feel we have a choice.

We will get into arguments with friends and neighbors because for some reason, we think this kind of reaction is what's needed from us. The truth is, we're just lazy and a bit dull this week, and if we don't want people to notice, we end up blaming others for all the things we weren't up to accomplish this week.

The three zodiac signs with rough weekly horoscopes on October 10 - 16, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)



This week isn't going to be your worst, by a long shot, but it certainly IS going to bring to light a few problems that you might have thought were well-swept under the rug. It looks like you haven't fully minded your own business and that whatever it is that you left undone or intended to, went ahead and became important while you weren't looking. And now, like it or not, you have to deal with it and you better be prompt.

This week shows you that it's best — in your life — to complete all your tasks and not take for granted that if things aren't done, they'll be just fine. They won't be, and this week proves that to you.

This conflict is more than likely work-related, so no matter what position you are hired for, you will need to be more on top of things as time goes on...if you are to keep your job. Stay focused if you can, Taurus. This week is going to need that of you.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)



This is the week where you attempt to do something good, but it doesn't come off that way, and you end up regretting that you even got involved. While this may be vague, the meaning is basically there and that is, don't be surprised if you get out of your way to do something wonderful for yourself or someone else, and the whole thing gets shot down due to bad timing and a verbal mishap that couldn't be controlled.

You'll walk into this week on the wings of a Full Moon in Aries energy, but the wane will kick in right away, and that will take all of your enthusiasm down a notch or twenty.

You start this week out with great intentions, but by the end of the week, you won't even know what you wanted to accomplish in the first place. You'll feel dejected and tired by day three of the week. Don't sweat it, Scorpio. There will be better, more energetic weeks for you coming soon.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)



You really wanted this week to be as good as your mood starts off, and yet, you won't be able to keep it up, as this week has you feeling very weary and a bit put off if you're, to be honest with yourself. While you absolutely cannot pass the blame onto anyone else for whatever happens this week, you're not going to be in the mood to take responsibility either, and that's just going to have you feeling frustrated and put upon.

You feel like everyone's doormat this week, and yet, no one is stepping on you; perhaps it's a feeling of anticipation that holds you in sway as you continuously wait for people to either put you down or thwart your plans to such a degree that you feel you can't move on.

Your week is dedicated to overthinking things and imagining that people are not on your side. It's definitely all in your head, Capricorn, but truly, has that ever mattered? When you feel bad, you feel bad, whether you're imagining it or not.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.