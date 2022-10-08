The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On October 9, 2022

Luck goes out to three zodiac signs in the area of love on October 9, 2022, and for those of us who love fiercely and stand behind our words and actions.

Sunday is not for the weak of the heart or for those who are not fully committed to the person we are with.

This day will put us through the ultimate test to see if our love is strong enough to pass, and only a few of us will be able to claim that kind of victory on this day.

October 9, 2022, brings us Moon opposition Venus and a Full Moon in Aries.

Today is about power and conflict; we either have what it takes or we will perish in a sea of ego and misunderstanding.

This full Moon is no joke, either. A Full Moon in Aries is almost a promise of warlike behavior; the good part is that for those of us who really are in love and really want to do the right thing by the one we love, we will be fighting for them and them alone.

We can take the power that comes along with a full Moon in Aries and make it work for ourselves.

If you don't have it in you to stand up to the pressure, then you should definitely sit this one out. Today is for those of us who have a plan in mind, a goal that requires strength and fortitude.

Today brings great luck to the people who are ready to endure whatever they must in order to bring about the positive; today is for the winners, for those who want to fight for love, and for those who do not back down under any kind of pressure, whatsoever.

Which three zodiac signs will be luckiest in love on October 9, 2022?

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Get ready to pounce, Leo, because today is going to provide you with a situation that's going to force you into action. It seems that 'that' day has finally arrived, and your partner wants to have 'the talk' with you.

You might suspect that whatever is on their mind has something to do with you and how they wish you would change something about yourself so that their life with you could be more palatable.

You've changed and so have they, and they are willing to adapt, but they need your help in this department. Your partner needs to know if you are willing to do the work required in order to keep this relationship functioning well.

What they don't know is that you are ready, willing, and able, thanks to the Full Moon in Aries. It hits you: You do NOT want this relationship to become a statistic; your love life is not collateral damage, and so, you prove this to your partner on this day and it works!

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What makes this day so affirmative for you is that, because of the full Moon in Aries, you know what you want out of your love life, and this also implies that you know perfectly well what you DON'T want.

Having this kind of clarity really makes you feel good about everything, as it seems to come with a protective shield that keeps you from getting into something with someone that can't end up in anything good.

You embody the force of Aries on this day and it seems to help you set things up in your mind for the future.

Whether you are with someone right now or not isn't the point; what matters is that you have finally decided to set your rules and boundaries, and that means that you are no longer allowing the dregs into your life.

You desire only the best, only the highest, and that is what your standard for love is, from now on.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You know that there are times when you show incredible weakness and that usually presents as vulnerability or over-sensitivity.

When you get overly sensitive, you turn people off, but that's the odd thing about the Full Moon in Aries it won't allow you to take 'no' as an answer, meaning, if you feel overly sensitive, then whoever is there to supposedly 'love' you better get used to the fact that this is who you are, and this is one thing you're not about to change.

So, for the sake of your own vulnerable nature, you will tell the person you are in a relationship with, that you're not about to change.

You're willing to do anything in the world for them, but today gives you the courage and the strength to stand up for who you are. You're not weak! You are sensitive and strong, and you want to communicate this to your partner.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.