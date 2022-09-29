The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On September 30, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Friday, September 30, 2022.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

It's time to let go of a grudge. Once you understand people say thing they don't mean because they are hurt, it's a lot easy to forgive even if you cannot forget.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

Keep trying. A problem doesn't always get solved right away; you have to be diligent and find new angles.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Build your life on a foundation of trust. You have lots of friends you can lean on and people who know who you truly are.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Heal your mind. Important information doesn't come easy. Sometimes you have to go look for it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

It's okay to be weak. People appreciate your vulnerability, because it helps them to feel safe opening up to you about their own.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today from trusted Keen psychic advisors. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

You are finally over a difficult time where you felt tempted by someone who trust. To not let your guards down even though your heart wants to.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

Keep certain thoughts to yourself. People can use your kindness against you at times, so for today it's guards up.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

It's OK to have a secret. Sometimes you need to process what you're thinking and feeling before sharing it openly with others. It's a lot easier to avoid hurt feelings when you have not said something you will change your mind about later.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

You don't have to be everything to everyone. You have to be true to yourself, first, and then you will know where to open yourself up to others.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

Sometimes drama happens for no apparent reason. You may find that individuals are stressed for reasons outside of your control. Don't take their negativity personally.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

You have to make an important financial decision, but it doesn't have to be now. You can wait and see how things pan out for you. F\

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

It's your softer side that you will want to tap into right now. Your gentle nature can be such a wonderful thing to behold, and people adore you when you are comfortable being kind without fear.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.