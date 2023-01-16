The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Risk Everything For Love During Venus Conjunct Jupiter On February 24, 2023

Three zodiac signs may risk everything for love during Venus conjunct Jupiter on February 24, 2023, but what kind of situation must a person be in to risk everything for love?

Desperation may play a part, or some dire need to be in a relationship with the person we are focused on. We don't always act on these impulses as they sometimes imply that something will need to be sacrificed to get what we want, but that's where the 'risk' comes in. And it will be during Venus conjunct Jupiter that the risk is worth our time.

On February 24, many of us will feel we need to make something happen; we need something in our lives, and we need it now. Later will not happen because 'later' doesn't exist; all we know is that the present moment demands that we do something so risky for love and romance that life changes from this moment forward.

What we might come to know as risk is really just the idea of making the move; the time for cowardice is long gone. Now is the time to risk it all for the sake of love.

Transit Venus conjunct Jupiter lets us see both sides of the coin; we see how this one person makes us feel and how having them in our lives would truly take us to a new level of happiness, and we also see that without them, our lives would feel less than satisfied.

We who are susceptible to this transit will face ourselves in the mirror on this day, and we will see that it's now or never; make the move or forever let it pass us by. We will make the move, zodiac signs. Get ready to risk it all.

The three zodiac signs who risk everything for love during Venus conjunct Jupiter on February 24, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You like risking it all because this makes you feel alive. There is someone in your life who means the world to you; you will never let them down, and even though your intentions are romantic, you are also a good friend to this person. You are ready to sacrifice whatever it takes to make them happy because you know this is not one-sided. You also don't know what life is worth if one doesn't take major risks and chances on the unknown.

You have yet to determine where this risk will take you, which makes it exciting. It's all a gamble; will they take you up on your romantic gesture, or will you fail to make them your life partner? To you, it doesn't matter. You know what you're getting into, and with Venus conjunct to Jupiter, you feel ready to take the chance. That's what risk is all about: no guarantees but a lot of faith. Do it, Taurus.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are only too happy to risk it all for love, but you don't have much to lose. You're a happy-go-lucky person who flows with the tides, and if those tides bring you someone special, then you'll happily risk everything for that person. Your only problem here is whether or not they actually want you to go that far for them...and that's a very real problem.

During Venus conjunct Jupiter, you won't see it as a problem as you figure they'll be so flattered by your overwhelming love that they'll naturally welcome you into their arms. This is the real chance you take here; you may risk it all for love, but does the person you're risking everything for actually want you? This remains to be seen. One thing is for sure: you'll put yourself out there. You won't spare the vulnerability. Let's hope it works out for you, Gemini!

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The interesting thing about you, Sagittarius, is that you'll definitely take the risk to secure the love you want in this life, but you'll just as easily let go of the person you have risked it all for.

You will learn something about yourself today when Venus opposes Jupiter; you love the moment much more than the 'plan.' This one person in your life smites you, and you want to know them intimately; you won't stop until they are yours, all yours, and yet, the minute they become all yours, you will lose interest.

You don't really care about risking everything for love because that's the fun part of you: you like the danger. But you are also very attached to your independence, and you feel it's part of your pleasure to risk it all, no matter where it eventually ends up.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.