The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Demand Respect In Relationships During Moon Opposite Mars On September 3, 2022

One of the strange and upsetting things that tend to happen after we've been in relationships that last a long time is that the familiarity we feel with that person also brings in a lack of respect.

All zodiac signs might not even notice what's happening to our relationships, but we start to notice when it becomes boring or lackluster; we wonder how all that love could turn into such a boring experience.

After all, didn't we get into this so we could have the fairytale romance, and fantasy?

While we may know that it's not always fun and games in the love department, it certainly needs to retain some of the original respect. On September 3, during the Moon opposite Mars, we may see how disrespectful our 'romantic' relationships have become.

The real kicker will be in what we decide to do about it if we decide to do anything. Because by the time a relationship has gone over to the disrespectful side, there are only two choices: bring back the respect or end this mess right now.

It's time to demand respect, zodiac signs. That doesn't mean blowing the door down or setting the house on fire; today is when we approach our life mate and tell them what we feel and need. We must insist on change if we feel that this person has been treating us with less respect than we deserve.

If we accept them the way they are, where they are disrespectful of who we are, we only ask for more disrespect. Let's pull ourselves out of this mire right now. Let us all demand respect, as this is the first step in respecting ourselves.

These three zodiac signs demand respect during the Moon opposite Mars on September 3, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

For someone as bold and nervy as you are, one would automatically think that respect is a given where you are concerned, especially if we're talking about you and a romantic partner. How on earth could an Aries live life with anything less?

Ah, this is the stereotype, but it's not necessarily the reality, as you know how you've come to accept situations that give you less respect than you could ever want. In such a relationship, you know the signs of contempt and don't like where they are pointing.

The person you're with has to wise up pretty soon, and it looks like you'll have to do some subtle reminding: Hey, respect me or lose me! You don't want it to get to this point, and during the Moon opposite Mars, you may find yourself on the verge of handing them an ultimatum. You demand respect but will they give you what you want? That remains to be seen.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There's no game without respect, and the second you catch wind of the disrespect that's been going on in your relationship, that's when things change radically. You don't play well with anyone who doesn't respect the rules, and you certainly aren't about to open your heart to someone who is practically promising that they will destroy it.

Nobody's that dumb, and even though you've settled for less than you're worth, you certainly won't be sticking around for someone who can't get with the playbook. It would help if you had respect; anything that even resembles disrespect is something you disdain.

You will have none of it, and you have no problem leaving the person who doesn't give you this tiny concession alone in the dust. You demand respect because life is worth nothing without it, so why should you even entertain the thought of being with someone who withholds this from you?

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The kind of power you feel today is the kind that comes after a realization; you've been losing your power due to the way you accept a certain person's lack of respect for you, and that is just not cool. Your power comes from the Moon opposite Mars, which ignites your mind and lets you know and remember who is boss in these parts, and that is YOU, of course.

For the sake of love, you've let yourself become demeaned, and OUCH, that's so not you. During this transit, you'll feel like you're finally waking up after a dream of disrespect; wow, what an awful dream that was.

And if you don't want your waking life to resemble your worst nightmares, then you had better talk with the person you are with because this lack of respect will not sell. You know what you want and who you are, and disrespect has no place in any of it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.