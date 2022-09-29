The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On September 30, 2022

As a rule, transits that work with the energy of Jupiter can oftentimes be beneficial for us; however, one of the traits that come along with any Jupiter transit — such as the one we have today, Moon trine Jupiter, tend to make things larger, and that could mean the expanding upon one's problems.

Today, we will run into this kind of hindrance, as Moon trine Jupiter expands upon some of the issues we wish would stay 'undiscovered.'

What may occur on this day is that, because everyone is in a basically good mood, there will be a sense of innocence in our actions.

We will say things to others thinking that we are only being kind of curious, but we might end up unfolding a secret that someone else doesn't want us to know.

It will all happen 'by accident' as that is the nature of the Moon's influence. The other side of this is that we may be the ones who are trespassed against by accident.

Certain signs will be the targets today and the rest will be the aggressors. Someone in our lives is going to press an issue.

We'll tell them to stop, that enough is enough, and just as the joke is starting to wear off, this person will press even harder, which will put us in a precarious and unwanted position.

In other words, today brings an unwelcome situation to light, and many of us will have to scramble to make it right again. Good luck with this.

Which three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes on September 30, 2022?

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

While this day isn't going to end up a total disaster for you, Taurus, you may find that your patience will be robbed and that you'll spend the majority of the day defending something you've done.

You are innocent here, and you don't have anything to worry about, however, there is someone at your job who seems to want to stir up some trouble and in doing so, they'll be pointing out something you've done in the past — and that could serve to hurt you.

The real lesson here is in trusting those you work with in other words, don't.

You are not going to be in trouble because of this person but you will learn that they have no scruples and are ready to throw you under the bus if it suits their needs.

The upside to the story is that, as it stands, this person isn't going to be working there for long, so you can feel free to breathe again.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

There's someone in your life who is giving you a hard time. The only problem is...they don't know it. What they are giving you, on this last day of September, is nothing, and 'nothing' is what you need from this person. What you need is attention, and they, for reasons only known to themselves, are avoiding you at all costs.

If you look over your history with this person, you may want to take into consideration the horrendous insults you've given them, or the shabby way you've treated them.

What you call a fun little game is what this other person calls a deal-breaker; the thing is, Leo, that you overstepped your bounds with this person and now their message to you in return is clear: "Stay away from me."During Moon trine Jupiter, the damage you did comes back to haunt — and taunt you.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What you might be feeling in excess today is anxiety, as it seems your home planet expands upon an idea that's in your mind that disturbs you terribly. You may feel that you are unsatisfied with the way your life has turned out so far and that your patience is at the end of its rope...still, what can you do?

It is what it is. Still, there's no comfort in this, as the Moon trine Jupiter seems to rev up your engines solely for the purpose of feeling stressed out.

You know that it's best for you to accept your life and to work with what you have, and yet, today isn't comfortable; you want to rebel, but you have no idea what that kind of rebellion requires. You are unhappy where you are living, yet you're stuck in place. You feel imprisoned within your own limitations on this day.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.