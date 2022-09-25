The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Monday, September 26, 2022

On the day following the New Moon in Libra, the energy today will help you focus more on what it is that you love.

Venus is in the final days in the healing sign of Virgo bringing forgiveness and new beginnings to relationship matters that have been stressed in recent times.

As Venus connects with Pluto in Capricorn, it is a chance to let go of what no longer matters.

Pluto turns direct in just a few weeks and as it does the darkness or negativity that you or those that you love to hold inside will be something that can be worked through, seen easily, and also accepted.

It is not that the darkness represents bad or corrupt parts of yourself but only that it is the shadow, the part that you sometimes use to doubt or over question yourself.

There are always two paths available and beginning today you will be choosing a different one.

Yesterday, the New Moon in Libra brought up feelings regarding greater balance and abundance through being able to advocate for your needs and also seize opportunities as they come.

A big part of the balance that will be coming in will be within your own darkness and light which then translates to you being able to live a more balanced life.

In order to create a life that is in alignment with you and that you love, balance is key.

This means that you have been called to reflect on what you genuinely want versus what you have actively chosen because there has still been fear lingering over what to do if you actually achieve it.

Although Mercury began its new cycle late last week, six planets are still retrograde which is causing a very deep dive into your eternal self.

While it can be challenging, with the New Moon energy still in effect, it is important to be able to tap into what the purpose is of this time so that you can move forward with the lessons you were meant to learn during this time.

Slow down today and rather than just focusing on what you would do differently or blaming yourself or others for how things have turned out, reflect on what it is that you genuinely love.

In life, the more that you can align with what brings you joy and love, the greater in alignment with your purpose you will be.

There is some opportunity for socializing later in the day, especially if it is a romantic date.

It is all about following that love today and while there is a benefit in the review of the retrograde planets, you also need to make sure there is a focus on moving ahead into what you love, rather than only punishing yourself for pursuing and accepting far less.

The purpose of the New Moon in Libra and the current retrograde season is to help you move into your greatest most abundant life which also just happens to be one you genuinely love.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Monday, September 26, 2022:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

While your zodiac season is now over, Venus in your sign is still giving you all sorts of room and opportunities to grow. Today you will feel a shift from the healing energy into more of a focus to spend time doing what you love with those that feel like they bring positive energy to your life.

Take advantage of this and recognize the feelings that arise because they are coming in to help propel you to the next stage of your life. This also carries within it a great deal of self-love energy which is something that can help you move past what has occurred previously. Use it as a way to find greater acceptance and compassion for yourself and what it has taken to get you to this point.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Right now, is likely a continually active time for you. Not just in terms of your healing or reflection, especially as it seems you are always focused on this to a degree but in your romantic relationships.

Virgo energy always highlights this area of your life while Libra illuminates' issues related to intimacy, another important aspect of relationships. When you are taking into consideration the healing that you are going through and the combined focus of relationships and intimacy, it is important to make sure to apply it to that area of your life.

You have the ability to recreate your romantic life right now and bring in not only more balance but also greater abundance as well. This comes from being able to recognize and advocate for what truly feels in alignment versus wasting time on what does not.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Moon is in Libra today following the New Moon that just recently occurred. This was a wonderful recentering energy for you that allowed you to be able to reflect on how far you have come in the past year and where you would like to focus your attention for the future.

Jupiter bestowed some positive energy yesterday and now today Venus is bringing some love into your life. A big theme that you have been seeing arise is the opportunity to take a risk for someone or something that you love.

Taking this chance involves a great deal of healing that you have previously encountered, do not waste time doubting yourself, you are ready for this.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.