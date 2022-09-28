The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On September 29, 2022

Once again, three zodiac signs are set for rough horoscopes. And, on September 29, 2022, despite our efforts to think otherwise, we will be the ones in charge of doing the damage today.

Today is here to bring about feelings of stubbornness and intolerance.

Mainly, we'll be feeling the harsher negative feelings towards our own selves, and because that is always the last place we look for trouble, it may take some time before we realize that 'we're the problem' and not 'them.'

This is what happens to the human psyche when under the influence of Moon sextile Pluto.

We're also dealing with Venus opposite Uranus, which makes us feel as though we should blame all of our problems on our romantic partner, which is so unfair, yet so destined to happen, today.

Oh yes, we will be called out on it, and we will be told where we can shove that idea, but we won't be stopping any time too soon, because the kicker with today is all about how we don't take responsibility for our own actions.

Today is dedicated to us not seeing how wrong we really are.

With the Moon sextile Pluto, we can almost trust that our moods will be dark and brooding and that if we want to come across as unapproachable and inaccessible, that's practically made in the shade.

And some signs will just eat this transit up, making it their own, meaning, the closer we relate to the darkness that is brought about by Moon sextile Pluto, the uglier our behavior will get.

We are the ones who bring the bad news today. We are the messenger that spews the dreaded message, and we are the ones who secretly laugh over the pain we may be causing.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on September 29, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today is the day where you say something to someone, and then, you walk away, leaving them to deal with whatever awful thing you've just told them. You are not up for taking responsibility today, and you feel that because of the Moon sextile Pluto, you don't need to babysit anyone's emotional state.

Your feeling today is, "Hey, life sucks. Why do I need to take care of you as well as myself?" You are not the friendliest of people today, which may shock certain people in your life as they were under the impression that you were friendly 24-7. Well, you're not.

In fact, when you get into a mood like today's mood, you're even less concerned with how people react to you or your contemptuous words. You communicate quite easily today, and perhaps that is because you feel no fear: you will say what you mean and if it hurts someone along the way...not your problem.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Every now and then, you feel like giving yourself a day off from being a nice person, and when those days arrive — as today will prove — you just let it rip all over everyone. You feel as though we're all in this together, and that means having to deal with each other's downside, as well.

You don't want to be 'on' all the time; you don't want to have to watch your step around certain 'delicate' people and today, everyone seems to be a delicate flower in your eyes, and there you are, the prison warden that enjoys coming down on everyone's moment of happiness.

With Moon sextile Pluto as your influence, today you'll be shutting people down left and right while telling them to "suck it up, buttercup." You have no patience for yourself, so why on earth would you bother giving another human being a pass? You wouldn't. You are Leo, and in your mind, you're the only one who really knows how to live.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

While it's fairly easy for you to acknowledge that you don't do well during Moon sextile Pluto, what you'll be reacting mostly to today is the Venus opposition Uranus transit, which will have you at odds with your romantic partner and way over the idea of letting them push you around, yet again.

Seems that today is the day that your partner shows their worst face yet, and honestly, you are so over it and them and it won't take much for you to read them the riot act.

You simply don't care anymore; you're tired of 'taking it' and today makes you feel both strong enough to make a decision on whether to leave or not and sad that you are in this position, to begin with.

That Pluto energy is going to make you sad and mad today, but it's going to act as the impetus for your future freedom and happiness. You know what that means, right? You could be ending your relationship today.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.