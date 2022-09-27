The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Fall Apart During Mars Trine Saturn On September 28, 2022

When a person's relationship falls apart, it usually doesn't happen in once — it takes time and the signs are usually there for us to see.

When we know that our romance is done, we typically do several things: We prepare mentally for it, we deny it exists, and we rebel against it, thinking our rebellion will somehow make us feel better about the great unknown to come in our love lives.

Mars trine Saturn is what's going to push the lever all the way, and it will be on this day, September 28, when we come to know and admit that our love lives have, unfortunately, fallen apart.

We're no longer in the hope phase; we have now crossed into 'breakup' land. Give it a day or two and we'll start having those kinds of conversations that we dread most, like the ones that start off with, "So, where are you going to live?"

The problem with this mode is that 'where are you going to live' can rapidly turn into, 'I'm not leaving, you are.' It takes very little to go from polite banter to outright hostile aggression.

These are very hard times to endure, as today, during Mars trine Saturn, three zodiac signs will see their worlds flip upside down.

These are the days when we hear things come out of our soon-to-be ex's mouth that we may end up dreading for the rest of our lives. The question will arise: "How did you just stop loving me?"

The three zodiac signs whose relationships fall apart during Mars trine Saturn on September 28, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

And so, it is over. You knew it was coming, and so did your partner. The feeling is now chilly; cold to the bone. You've had all the conversations that two people could possibly have and all the two of you have concluded is that this love affair can no longer go on.

Nothing you do makes sense anymore, and it didn't seem to take very long for the entire 'dreams and schemes' scenario to unravel. You no longer believe in each other and that kills all hope for dreams of the future to make sense.

You don't want anything to do with each other any longer, and during Mars trines Saturn, this will be more obvious than ever. The door is now shut and neither of you has even the slightest interest in opening it up again. C'est la vie, Aries. You'll survive. Tears will be shed, but you will survive.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Mars trine Saturn puts the final nail in the coffin that is your present love story, and honestly, you can't wait for it to finally just turn to dust. You're not into a long, painful goodbye session; you both know what's coming and it's the end of the relationship.

Right now, you feel like too much of a realist to play the role of the heartbroken lover that's for the drama club. All you want is to rise up again, as yourself. You feel that being in this failed relationship only ended up taking you away from yourself, and if that's happened to them too, then let them deal with it.

You are no longer here to clean up another person's mess and you have no interest in being in a relationship with a person you consider to be a big baby. Your next romance will be on equal terms or not at all. And you have all the time in the world because right now, you feel oddly secure.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

OK, there are just so many ways you can spin the relationship game, but all you know is that today, during Mars trine Saturn, you can't play anymore. You have a truth and you don't share it with anyone, and that is, you feel more like you're in prison than you feel like you're in a healthy, romantic relationship.

You don't know when it started but you fear it was right in the beginning. Why fear? Because that makes you know that you said YES to many things that you wished you said NO to like being with this person on any level AT ALL.

You've even gotten yourself to the place where all of those old dreamy fantasies of yours are now dead to you, and that is what hurts you the most.

Being in this dead relationship has made you sacrifice your own best dreams, and for that, you might not ever get over it. Your romance is over; now deal with it, Capricorn. Don't keep on accepting the dregs.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.