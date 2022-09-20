The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Forgive Their Enemies During Jupiter In Aries On September 21, 2022

Whenever we are fortunate enough to experience the influence of Jupiter in Aries, we are in touch with the goodness within us, and in our ability to heal from the pain an enemy has caused us.

Healing is required for those of us who have lived in pain, and that's pretty much the entire human race. We cause pain and we are victims of it, and however that pain is delivered, there's one thing we all know: this can't go on forever.

Hence, we have the concept of forgiveness to help us all out. During Jupiter in Aries, forgiveness is easy to grasp, and for that reason alone, we should all grab ourselves a healthy portion of it, so to speak.

On September 21, 2022, Jupiter in Aries will have us thinking about those in our lives who have hurt us.

Are they truly our enemies because of this act, or are they merely part of our story?

Why do we consider people our enemies? Is the damage they've caused us so irrevocable that we need to keep their memory alive forever and ever?

To forgive is to release, and during this magnificent transit, we will be doing just that. Releasing our hold on someone who has hurt us.

The first part of this transition will show us not to think of these people as 'enemies'.

Whoever did us such a wrong turn is not an enemy, but a player in the script of our lives. All things are somehow meant to be, even the rotten lessons we learn.

Today, we accept that the experience happened and that we cannot spend the rest of our lives holding a grudge. Today the healing begins. Today the forgiveness begins.

The following three zodiac signs who forgive their enemies during Jupiter in Aries on September 21, 2022, feel the weight come off their shoulders.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You can only hold on for just so long, when it comes to the grudge you've been entertaining for what seems like years, now. Yes, it's been years. Years and years of hating this one person, and never admitting that you have anything to do with the pain that you continue to carry with you.

Sure, that person may have hurt you terribly, but it is you who has made them into the mental celeb that they are today, and you're starting to identify yourself as 'the person who holds the grudge' and nothing more.

When you see it that way, as you will during Jupiter in Aries, you will see that you are wasting your life on this person.

The damage is old, Gemini, and after a certain amount of time, you're the one in charge of the healing that needs to take place.

Don't wait around for the 'OK' on this, just forgive this person, on your own. They don't need another thought from you. Free yourself.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You have come to think of people in your family as your enemies, and that's where all the trouble starts and ends. What may have started in childhood has now blossomed into a fully formed personality. You are the representative of your pain and all of that pain was created when you were young.

Alas, you are no longer that young, and life is not waiting for you to snap out of it anymore.

You've been so lost in your resentment that you forgot you had a life to live, and it hits you during Jupiter in Aries you need to get a life. No joke there. It's real. This 'enemy' of yours? It's your mind.

You can't possibly continue at this rate, because you aren't just holding a grudge; you're holding your own life as a hostage. Let the Jupiter energy move you, Libra. Make a decision to forgive the past, so that you can actually do something with your life, today.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Defensiveness is natural to your sign, as Sagittarius is the only sign represented by an actual weapon; the bow and arrow. You're always ready to shoot someone down if they trespass on your beliefs.

The problem here is that you've been in a state of defensiveness for years now, and all that you've gotten out of it is the look of someone who is cold and heartless. You come across as stoic and icy, and inside, you really just want love and warmth.

Still, you hold that bow and arrow up to show people that you aren't about to let anyone hurt you. You won't get fooled again, in other words, but your attitude also removes you from having real experiences.

Someone hurt you a long time ago, and now you think of that person as your enemy. During Jupiter in Aries, you'll get the nerve to finally let them go. It will occur to you that this person and all they stand for are part of a past that you no longer have anything to do with.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.