The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On September 19, 2022

Every now and then, we have days like this one, where every thought we have turns to love and blissful thoughts of romance.

Love doesn't always come with romance, in fact, sometimes there's such a lack of romance that we might even wonder what love really is when it takes place between two people who call themselves partners.

And then, we have days like this one, which seems to bring it all back again. Today, we are in love, and we have Moon sextile Venus to thank for this all-around good feeling.

During Moon sextile Venus, we aren't all that interested in the long term, the plans, the 'eventually we'll do this' kind of thing.

This transit introduces us to the idea of spontaneity and appreciation; for the first time in a while, many couples will actually be satisfied with everything in their love lives, with no complaints or dramas to entertain.

Today is for love, quick decisions, and living in the moment.

On September 19, we feel the last of our Virgo Sun influence as it helps us to analyze what we do have while being completely open and ready for what might be coming. We're not overthinking things today, but we are aware of what looms ahead.

Today we will see that the most important place we can be is right by the side of our loved one, loving life, not bringing up the issues that disturb us, and just getting along with our person. Today is the kind of day that we should cherish. Judgments be gone!

The three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on September 19, 2022 are:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've been craving the simplicity of a day like today, and you'll be getting to spend it with the person you love most — your romantic partner.

While things may not be too over the top or super expressive when it comes to love, that's OK; you both know each other so well, that even in your silence you know that words are not needed it's all about the good feeling that the two of you have for each other and it doesn't need gifts or sweet words to be known.

Today is all about 'feeling' it, rather than showing or receiving it. Today lets you and your loved one fall back on all the work you've previously done in this relationship you've built your own little empire, and it feels good.

You and your partner ebb and flow seamlessly today, meaning, whatever the two of you do, it's like a joyous, quiet dance. You enjoy being with your person today, as they adore being with you. Nothing more is needed, really.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today gives you the opportunity to feel like a kid again when you're with your partner, and that feels like a lot of fun. In your case, feeling like a kid probably means going to a concert and rocking out, or doing something you used to do with a lot more energy Moon sextile Venus has a way of rousing energy and making it feel very positive, and that's how you and your mate will be receiving this transit.

You want to be involved in something fun, and you'll have no problem getting your partner on board. What's really great about this day is that you aren't striving for the Moon, merely a good time with your partner, and that is totally doable on this day.

When you ask for something simple, the universe conspires to bring you that kind of simplicity, and in your case, Gemini, this boon comes in the form of compatibility and fun times together with the one you love.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You can be a very complex person, and the one who loves you knows that you aren't always 'there for them' because you really do choose yourself over them.

That may sound selfish, but you've come to realize that if you aren't happy 'as is' then you could never be good for another person, so, in a way, you've found yourself the best partner imaginable as they support you in 'being you.'

Today, during Moon sextile Venus, you'll have one of those with your loved one that can only be described as deeply personal and perfectly suited to your tastes.

This could mean that you and your romantic partner get to spend time by yourselves, quietly going about your business and loving every second of the time spent together.

You don't need an elaborate plan, in fact, just being together is good enough, as you both work in a clockwork fashion. Your partner understands what makes you happy, and they are only too happy to give you what you need.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.