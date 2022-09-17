The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On September 18, 2022

If Descartes was even close to being right when he said, "I think, therefore I am," then today's quote could be, "I think bad thoughts, therefore I am bad." Today, we are in the presence of a very strong, very negative transit.

Sun trine Pluto may be all-powerful, but if we're on the wrong side of the Zodiac, that power may go to the wrong strengths, and that may end in our creating some very self-destructive situations for ourselves today.

The sun gives power to Pluto on this day, and Pluto's influence on us is one of depressive energy and dark-minded thinking. We take everything to heart today and we challenge everything that's good in our lives.

It's as if we (well, some of us) will wake up wanting to take over the planet. We feel so strongly about the things we believe in that we become these anti-heroes; we will fight for the right to be awful, and we will absolutely win.

We don't just automatically drop into sadness though; that's where the 'sun' part comes in. If we had a Moon in Pluto, we'd be in a pickle, but when the transit is sun trine Pluto, we have egos gone nutty.

We are not just in bad moods; we're in the kind of bad moods where we want everyone else to follow us down the path of the negative.

We are not happy today unless we ruin someone else's day, and while that's not technically going to feel good, we will only be satisfied when we know we've at least destroyed someone's chances of being happy on this day. Rough, anyone?

Read on to find out which three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on September 18, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

If there's one great thing about you, Aries, it's your resilience. You know that no matter what happens to you, good or bad, you'll get through it and you'll come out smelling like a rose.

That's good to know because today is going to be rough for you.

You are going to give in to the depressed tone of the day, and if you aren't careful, you'll end up turning that dark energy into hostile energy. This is where things go wrong. What starts out as something like feeling sorry for yourself, turns rapidly into deflecting that feeling into hostility towards others.

You do not like feeling down on yourself, and you have seen that in the past, you are able to alleviate your frustrations by taking out your personal pain on innocent bystanders. Get ready to show your worst self today, and in broad daylight, too. People will call you a fool, but you will call yourself, 'right.'

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Sun trine Pluto revs up your engines and puts you in defensive mode, all the way. And you already don't need much prodding when it comes to that, as you always feel like there's someone who either doesn't get you or is trying to put you down.

Such is life, Virgo, and people will be people. Today, people are trash to you. You have no room in your view for clowns and everyone's a clown to you, today.

If you point the finger at someone, what you're really doing is pointing it away from yourself, as you are your main problem today.

You know this and have it on lock; you aren't about to admit to any of your faults on this day, and so, if there's someone who has a problem with you, you'll have zero problems in taking them down.

You are quick-witted and cruel today, and there's someone in your life that not only doesn't deserve what you're about to do to them, but they may also just end up telling you to go bleep yourself.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Sun trine Pluto is exactly the transit you didn't need today. You've been going strong; all things are working in your life. You want it this way, you need peace, and yet, Pluto has no intention of letting you ride it out in peace and calm.

Today will have you bossing people around as if you're this authority figure who knows everything about everything.

You are particularly annoying to those around you today, mainly because you seem to be clueless as to how much damage you're causing.

It's as if all of your friends are going to stand around gawking over your nerves. You just can't stop yourself, and this is because this weird kind of negativity actually gives you a thrill.

What makes this day rough is that it's not going to last; you'll find yourself alone at the end of this day wondering why nobody likes you anymore. Today could be a good day for you to stop and think before you act.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.