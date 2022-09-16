The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On September 17, 2022

What might get in your way today is your own bad attitude, and while you might actually think and believe that whatever you're doing is right your 'correctness' is exactly what bugs people.

This isn't the day when you win that popularity contest, but you may just end up getting what you want in spite of it. What's going on today is the Moon trines Saturn, and it favors those who stay in line and do 'the right thing.'

Some of us are not as strong as all that; we're not ready to go to bat for our beliefs, nor are we tough enough to take the blows that come from those who do not support us.

This bunch can sit at home today, where it's probably safer and more comfortable anyway. Today is for the folks who go by the book and pay attention to the rules.

Know this: what makes today so rough for you is that you are alone in your beliefs. Because you believe something is one way or another doesn't necessarily mean anyone else will support your choices.

Moon trine Saturn makes you believe that you have the right of way and that you are not to be questioned. You believe in limits, boundaries, and rules.

You don't care how 'uncool' you come across because you'd rather stick with what you believe in, even though you come across as a bit 'military' in your approach. You may even lose the respect of certain friends on this day, but with Saturn at your back, you'll go the lonely road on your own, if need be.

Read on to find out which three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on September 17, 2022.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You like the sound of your own voice, especially on a day like today, where your voice is backed up by Moon trine Saturn, meaning, you're loud, defensive, and snobbish.

Today feels like as good a day as any to push people around and let them know exactly what you feel. In your mind, you really do believe you're doing people a favor by telling them how they need to live their lives.

They want nothing to do with your opinion or suggestion as whatever it is you suggest seems to be custom-made for your life, and not theirs.

But, in your mind, you are ideal, and why shouldn't everybody and their uncle be exactly like you?

You will single-handedly oust yourself from everyone's life today as nobody wants you around. You don't know the meaning of discretion and while you can be very sweet and kind, today is not the day you reveal that side of your nature. Today is the day you show everyone how right you are.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today brings out a fear in you that you don't ordinarily like to show others. Today, during Moon trine Saturn, you are going to prove to your friends and family that you are one hundred percent afraid of the world and that there is no way you'd ever do anything to cause any kind of scrutiny.

You not only play by the rules, but you also take less money that you earn, and you do more work than you'll ever be paid for, and all because you're too scared to rock the boat and ask for a raise.

Today brings out your worst, most neurotic side, and that shows up as someone who has no belief in themselves. You'd rather suffer at the hands of someone else's decision than make one for yourself.

You will spend this day in fear; you do not want to lose your job, so you'll metaphorically wash the floors with your tongue if they ask you to. You forgot how to stand up for yourself, and today is going to make you feel it.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You have always had your own standards, and you abide by your own set of rules. And why? Because they work for you.

You've never tried to enforce your way onto anyone else, until today, when you are extra-influenced by Moon trine Saturn, a transit that is known to bring out the stubborn bully in many people.

While you'd never think of yourself as a bully per se, you don't mind the idea of raising your voice to get attention.

And, attention is what you will get on this day, and much to your disbelief, that attention is going to sour on you, very, very quickly.

This means that whatever it is that you're going to push today will be met with both resistance and judgment; you're not anybody's favorite person today, not by a long shot.

What you think is a positive push towards a goal is someone else's idea of a nightmare scenario, and you will simply spend the day defending yourself.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.