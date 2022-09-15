The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On September 16, 2022

Today may have us waking up with the idea in mind that this is the day we 'get things done' while, there are a few obstacles in our way, namely, a couple of stubborn transits that take the 'smooth' out of 'smooth sailing'.

Obstacles are all we know on this day, despite our positive approach and good energy. We feel great today, but we also get to see how feeling great doesn't necessarily 'get the job done.'

For obstacles, we're looking at Venus square Mars, which basically comes in and puts a halt to all of our romantic efforts.

It's not a holy terror, but it is a letdown; if we can be patient, we'll be able to glide through it; however, our patience will simultaneously be cramped by the Sun opposite Neptune, known for killing dreams and making us think we've bitten off more than we can chew in any number of situations.

We also have the enflamed Moon conjunct Mars which adds hostility to our day. We may not have wanted any of this, but who can fight the planets? Not us!

And so, it's time to hunker down and just accept that the planets win today and that we'll be left with shattered dreams, dashed hopes, and the very real notion that it's better to start this whole thing over again tomorrow.

Read on to find out which three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on September 16, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Whatever it is, it's not happening today. Now, you need to deal with it, and while this might not ordinarily be a big deal, today is the day that you were counting on something to happen it could have been a promotion, more money, or a raise something having to do with work and finance.

You will be feeling angry and helpless today, as your big dream of getting what you want seems to be less than a solid idea to the person who can make that dream come true for you, namely, an employer.

If you don't watch out, you'll end up flipping a table over and storming out of your place of employment, but that kind of excitement is better played out on the screen of your mind, rather than in real life.

So, that's what today offers you, Taurus: the chance to flip tables over inside your head, as you once again get to eat guff and walk away unsatisfied.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Really? This may be your word of the day, Cancer, as it seems you'll be walking into situation after situation where you are either not wanted, or not ready to see whatever is before you.

Today was your day for productivity and getting creative; was that too much to ask?

Apparently, yes. Venus square Mars puts you in the position of wanting to be the hero, the artist, the one who brings the beauty and light, and what you'll get in return for your efforts are ignored, humored, and pushed aside.

And, in truth, all you really want is to be alone, which makes today all the more humiliating because the people around you treat you as if you're on their nerves and in their way.

AS IF! So, you little butterfly of beauty and light, it looks like no one can see you flutter by today, as they'd all rather watch you moan and groan in a corner somewhere. Really???

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Here's a day where you get to be completely misunderstood, and it will drive you out of your freaking mind. Here's how today goes for you, thanks to transits like Venus square Mars and Moon conjunct Mars: you'll be accused of being a creep today.

Yep, that's right the 'creep' word may very well be used when you happen to overhear someone talking about you.

What's worse is that whoever is saying bad things about you is saying them to your romantic partner — and your partner isn't denying it.

While none of this is necessarily important or even relevant, and words are merely words, you won't take it that way at all and you will lash out at just about everyone.

You absolutely cannot take an ounce of criticism and the last thing you can stand in this world is being thought of as anything less than a perfect, glowing specimen of perfection. Your ego is out of bounds today, and you'll be called out on it.

