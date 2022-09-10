The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On September 11, 2022

There's a lot to back up the reasons why we might not have the easiest of all days today, and that's because we're practically under siege by troublemaking and hostile transits.

With our Moon in Aries, our Sun trine Uranus, Moon opposition Mercury and sextile Mars, we are looking at a day that consists of misunderstandings, frustration, withholding and wrong move-making.

Sun trine Uranus will have us believing in our own lies, while the Moon in Aries will have us standing firm in that lie. We are unbridgeable today; stubborn and unwilling to learn.

We may even think we're doing the right thing today because our vision will be so one-sided and egomaniacal that we aren't open to hearing other points of view.

In love, this means fights and troubling arguments with the one we love. At work, this could begin the unraveling of a secure position. We need to think before we speak today because it's crucial for us to know that we could cause serious damage if we say the wrong thing.

We may even feel a little left out today due to us coming on a little too strong, even if what we're going for is something we believe to be good. That's the Uranus touch; we stick to our beliefs but nobody else gets us.

And with Moon in Aries, we tend to believe in ourselves all the more, which is both great and isolating, as today shows us just how far good intentions can be misunderstood. We believe in ourselves, but nobody gets what the big deal is and in turn, we feel rejected. Can't win!

Which three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on September 11, 2022?

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You have a little too much energy on your hands on this day, September 11, and you might find that your antsy feelings could lead you into trouble. You don't really 'want' to start a fight, but you feel like everything around you is too complacent; you actually want to start trouble, though you don't necessarily call it by that name.

In your mind, you're in the mood to stir people up, to get them thinking but they haven't asked for this, and your instigation is not welcome. It's as if Moon in Aries is bringing out a bratty side of you and now all you want to do is go around poking people just to stimulate them into having a 'playful' argument with you.

You do love to argue, and today, you might even be tempted to let loose some of your cleverest insults. What's a fatal blow between friends, eh? That's your attitude today. You will go after a friend, make them feel like trash, and then you'll have your wicked little victory.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It's hard enough having your sign directly associated with the Moon, and the Moon, today, is having too much fun associating with the negative transits at hand. You will feel this internally and you'll want to express it externally, which will take the form of you lashing out at a co-worker or an acquaintance.

It's as if you want to test your own strength today, Cancer. You feel as though people don't take you seriously, or worse — that they think of you as a pushover, someone they can toss aside if they have no use for you.

You are tired of feeling this way, yet you don't have an exact focal point, or rather, any specific person to blame for this feeling, and so, you take it out on people you won't necessarily have to see on a regular basis.

This could mean you take to social media to find someone whom you don't even know to take your aggressions out on. You need a punching bag today, yet you are afraid to confront the real people in your life. Today, you turn to strangers for release.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

With the Sun in Uranus, you feel confident in who you are, and while others may not feel as confident about who you are, you feel mighty fine about it. You have it in your mind that, if a person can't get you, then they need to hit the road and get out of your face.

You are feeling particular 'you' today, but there's something new going on here; in your attempt to become truly and authentically you, you've become selfish and stingy.

Something has happened to you recently that has changed you, and while you'd like to see this change as beneficial, all that's really come out of it is that you are now able to turn people off quicker.

Yes, you are unique and amazing, but you are now getting a little snobby. Yes, you are developing an elitist attitude, and today, during Moon in Aries, you'll anger a few friends who may even consider not being friends with you any longer. Is this what you want?

