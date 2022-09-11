The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Fall Apart During The Moon Sextile Saturn On September 12, 2022

When a relationship falls apart, there are many aspects to the reasons why.

And while many of those reasons are personal and very specific, there are external causes as well, one of them being the state of the cosmic influence of that day.

Today, we are influenced by one such transit, and it will take its final toll on the relationships that were bound for dissolution, and that transit is Moon sextile Saturn.

When a relationship falls apart, it's usually not a surprise, and on some deeply dreaded level, we knew it was coming.

These things just don't fall apart for no reason at all, and we humans are quite insightful in terms of what we pick up on right before things fall to pieces. For some signs of the Zodiac, today is the day where it all begins to make sense, in a terrible, sad, inevitable way.

Today is the day when many of us will see the end of our relationship.

When we have the Moon sextile Saturn, we have clear visions of limitation. That means we know that certain things cannot go on. When we figure out that our own romance is in jeopardy, we are also presented with the idea of what to do to fix it, so that it doesn't go down the tubes.

That's where Moon sextile Saturn comes in; it lets us know that it's time to part with that delusion. Today, romances bite the dust, as they are meant to do.

Today offers no hope for the mending of these relationships, and if we come to terms with this as reality, we can press on with the rest of our lives, in peace.

Three zodiac signs whose relationships fall apart during the Moon sextile Saturn on September 12, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Only you know what you've had to endure in your relationship, and only you will know the depth of emotion you will feel when it ends, but one thing is for sure: it is going to end.

On some level, you anticipate relief coming; things simply could not go on the way they were going, and one of you had to step up to either declare an ending, or the promise of positive change to come.

During Moon sextile Saturn, you will no longer wish to kid yourself; you know this must end, and honestly, you feel that it's a matter now of 'the sooner, the better.' Why wait?

Once you get the bug in your mind that tells you that you will not only survive the breakup but that you will thrive in the next segment of your life, you will want to expedite the ending all the more. Face it, Gemini; this relationship must end. Today provides you the stamina and courage to see it through.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

While breaking up is not easy for anybody, it seems to be just a teensy bit easier for you, than for most. You can do this, and you will, and what this refers to is you, getting out of your commitment.

You have promised yourself to this person who seems to have very little respect for the concept of commitment, and with this knowledge in mind, you will have no problem bringing about its inevitable ending.

You are backed up by universal energy, and during the Moon sextile Saturn, this energy will steer you to a place where there is no looking back. You will set the end in motion with a few words, and once those words are uttered, all there will be is forward momentum.

You are the force of Saturn today; you embody the meaning of limitation, as you, yourself, have simply had enough. It's time to move on and you heed that call.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

This day brings you no happy news, as you know what must take place and that is, of course, that you have to be the one to end your partnership. Things haven't been working for a while, and both of you know that this is no way to live a life.

It's so far past being about the thrill being gone, as a matter of fact, there are no thrills other than the idea that hopefully, the ending of this relationship won't be too traumatizing. You've been together for a long time, it's not going to be easy, but it is going to happen.

During Moon sextile Saturn, you see that a sacrifice must be made in order for the two of you to move on, and that sacrifice is, of course, your relationship.

It's OK, it happens that people oftentimes come to an impasse in their love lives that demands they pay attention. In this case, the attention you need to focus on is how to do this gracefully and without too much drama attached. It can be done, and it will be done.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.