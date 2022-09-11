The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On September 12, 2022

Three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on September 12, 2022. What makes the day so difficult for them?

Don't be surprised if just about everything tells a big whopping NO today, due to the fact that our leading transit is Moon sextile Saturn, and this isn't exactly an open door to opportunity.

Whether these roadblocks are romantic or work-related, it matters not; what will be obvious is that they are there and they are seriously going to prevent us from reaching our goals, or simply getting what we want out of the day.

We are up against a set of odds today that is already not in our favor. If we attempt to rebel and 'go there anyway' we will be humiliated for our attempts.

Today requires a certain kind of wisdom if we're to get through it without losing our minds. This means we have to know when to stop.

Today does not give us the go-ahead to make our dreams come true, but we can take this day and use it to our advantage. How we do this is by practicing patience and control.

If we can control our emotions today, then we will 'win.' If we feel rebellious and disruptive, we will end up stopped in our tracks, unable to progress.

Moon sextile Saturn is like one big stop sign; if we don't heed it, we could make the mistake of thinking we're invulnerable.

Remember this: there is no such thing as invulnerability; we are all subject to the laws of nature. We are all 'game' when it comes to the cosmic jokes that come with transits like Moon sextile Saturn.

Which three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on September 12, 2022?

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Nobody could ever accuse you of slacking on the job, and even though your sign is known for its laziness, being lazy is not your only descriptor. How this day is going to affect you is in the way it twists your achievements so that others around you think you're doing nothing.

That will feel so unfair to you. In other words, because of the Moon sextile Saturn, you will work hard, not get the credit you deserve for this hard work, and in the long run, you'll be seen as the lazy bum who does nothing.

And NOTHING could be further from the truth, as you have worked your butt off for this particular project or job. This doesn't mean you shouldn't try today; just continue being yourself.

Don't worry about being praised or insulted by the people around you; they do not know you, and they never will. Just hang in there and this too will pass.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Today brings you impulsive moves that end up hurting you, your career and your pride. Because you don't like being told that you can't do whatever it is that you want to do, you feel like the big, bad wolf and all you want to do is blow the house down.

Your patience is at its end and in your mind, nobody gets to tell you what to do. If only you could understand that by being impulsive, you only end up digging your own grave.

Yes, it's fun to be the boss and to rule over the way things get done, but this is the real world, Leo, and today has no room for fantasy. There are things that need to be done today and if you don't participate because you believe that you're above it all, you'll be the one who ends up with less.

Transit Moon sextile Saturn is your personal stop sign; that doesn't mean you have to knock it over and press on anyway. It means STOP.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The only reason you may have a hard time on this day, during the Moon sextile Saturn, is because you can't take no for an answer. This is mostly because you had your heart set on 'yes' and all of your plans and schemes revolved around what would take place if 'yes' were your answer.

Alas, Moon sextile Saturn has other things in mind for you, and today, you'll just have to live with it, Capricorn.

No, you won't get to accomplish that one task, and no, you won't be able to bring it all to the next level.

Today is a frustrating day for you because you had expectations that were impossible to fulfill, and this is only because the transit is restrictive. As an intelligent person, you need to be able to work with what's available.

Adaptability is a sign of high intelligence, so don't let that wonderful brain of yours get sidetracked. Everything will work out in time your success is just not slated for today.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.