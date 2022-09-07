The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On September 8, 2022

Have you ever woken up with the feeling that you need to be alone, away from people, even the people you love? It's not because you don't love them, but more along the lines of not really being in love with yourself, so to speak.

Today has this in store for many people: this feeling that we, ourselves, are not good enough for whatever, and that it might just be a better idea to tough it out, alone.

We have a curious transit here today: Moon conjunct Saturn. It's as if we can't help but second guess ourselves, and you know what? It's annoying. We don't generally feel this neurotic, and it angers us to suddenly feel like we're not good enough.

For some zodiac signs, this may lead to anxiety and aggressive behavior, while for others, we will choose the path of solitude. If we need to express ourselves, we'll do it in the mirror.

What's best about choosing to be alone today is that we do not own this transit, in fact, others will be feeling similarly and that means a double dose of bad moods and strange misunderstanding.

That's why the best approach today is to stick it out, know it won't go on forever, and stay by one's self, if possible. It's important to know that during stressful times such as the kind provided to us by the Moon conjunct Saturn, we need to remember that this too shall pass.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on September 8, 2022.

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If things don't go perfectly as planned for you today, you will make them so much worse than anyone could ever imagine. You are responding to the call of the Moon conjunct Saturn, and it's not good.

You feel restricted, put down, and take advantage of and while all this may be very true, in your mind, it's so much worse than it is. Whatever challenges you today is what becomes so much more intense simply because you can't just lighten up. You are pure darkness and rebellion today — hey, you're Darth Vadar!

But seriously, you can't take a joke today. You are also not happy until everyone else feels as miserable as you are, so you make sure to share the wealth as misery does indeed love company. Instead of working out a solution, today is the day you'd much rather complain and fret as if that's going to get you peace.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The potential for making people frustrated with you today is about as high as it gets, and you'll find that no matter what kind of reaction you get, you'll want more. You are one hundred percent unsatisfied with just about everything, but heaven forbid someone should walk into this path of your dissatisfaction, you will become unglued and you'll go for the throat.

What's disturbing is that this is just a mood, and even you know that you can't put a finger on the real reason why you're feeling ornery today. The main instigator here is Moon conjunct Saturn, which is known for toppling plans and angering those who make the plans.

You'll want to rebel today and you won't even know why, but your defensiveness will come up with some excuse so that your bad behavior is justified.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Home is where the heart is, however, today it's where the angst and dread are, and that's not good, Aquarius. The truth is, you're over it. You're overplaying the role of dutiful partner, conscientious friend, and diligent worker. You're just not up for anything, but it really hits you at home, and if you live with people, they're in for a taste of disaster.

You aren't thinking this out, you're just reacting today; you aren't doing this 'bad mood thing' to get attention and you have no goal all you know is that during the Moon conjunct Saturn, you don't feel good about much.

You do realize that this will pass, but that's not enough to soothe your aching heart. You may arouse compassion in those who love you, so try not to bite their heads off for trying to help you out. Only you know that you don't need their help; they're only trying to be kind.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.