The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On September 2, 2022

Today, September 2, 2022 is a rough horoscope day for three zodiac signs. Beginning with a transit that could potentially throw us all for a loop if we're not careful. What we're referring to is the power-packed transit of Mercury and Jupiter, which really makes us think twice about everything we've come to trust and count on.

That sounds pretty dangerous, too, as it's not exactly the thing we wish to investigate. So much of who we are right now, today, is based on the things we believe in, and during Mercury's opposition to Jupiter, those things and ideas may be put to the test.

Nothing goes without analysis during this time, and this is exacerbated by the fact that our sun is also in Virgo for a month.

So, we will be experiencing some deep self-analysis and internal struggle during this time, and because today, September 2 begins the process, it will all feel very foreign and shaky. Today works on our sense of safety; we don't know if we're safe or not during Mercury's opposition to Jupiter, and that doesn't exactly sit well with us.

So, what's required of us today, if we're not to get sucked up in paranoia and self-reflection is patience, first, and then poise. Yes, in this case, 'poise' refers to how we handle ourselves in public.

We may be going through many things internally, but what makes or breaks our day today depends on what we show the world. Will we show the world that we are weak and nervous, or will we reserve the drama for another day, knowing that it's best to retreat today so that we can regroup, in our minds?

Which three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on September 2, 2022?

Times are tough for Gemini, Cancer and Virgo.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Because communication is key on a day like today, you have to watch what you say, because the Jupiter aspect here may end up blowing your words up to a degree that they are no longer your words, but the words of someone who has lost their mind.

What's meant by this is that you stand to be misunderstood in a big way today, but you can gauge this and prevent it from happening. You are a passionate person and when you speak, you demand understanding which is a tall order if nothing you say is understandable.

That's why it's important for you to think things through today, before blurting out your wild ideas to a crowd of naysayers who will never buy whatever it is you're trying to sell anyway. Find your people, Gemini; not everyone is into your style today, so if you really need to express yourself, find the people who generally say yes to you. Don't swim upstream today. Go with the flow.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today is going to bring you the kind of feeling where you start to go, then you back up, knowing there is no way in hell that you're going. OK, what that means is that, because Mercury opposite Jupiter is communication-oriented, you will want to get out there and speak your mind. You see the world as ready for you, and in your fantasy, you not only get what you want but you also happen to charm everyone who has the honor of hearing your voice.

It's nice to have fantasies, isn't it? However, today has a few mysterious little underlings in the mix and that's what messes you up today. So, there you are, ready to go out and pour your fantasticness all over the world, and just as soon as you make it real, you'll want to back down.

It seems that your eyes were bigger than your stomach, as they say, but in this case, you over judged your own ability to communicate. It's best to rethink this; you are just as great as you believe you are, but Mercury Opposition Jupiter won't let it happen today.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Mercury Opposition Jupiter looks good on paper, but in your life, it's a no-no affair. You need clear-cut parameters; the whole Jupiter expansiveness thing is way too broad for you to deal with, and that means if you even attempt to say something 'important' today, you'll only end up eating your words, and for two reasons.

First, no one's listening, and second, you have no idea where you're going with this 'grand realization.' You are under the impression that you have something of indispensable value to share with others, and while that sounds noble and valiant, the truth is that all you've realized is something way too personal for sharing. That's where 'over-sharing' comes into play, and you don't want to be that person, Virgo.

Once you say 'too' much, you become known and associated with the thing you shared too much of. Direction is key today. Avoid spilling all the beans, if you can.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.