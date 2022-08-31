The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need Honesty In Their Relationships During Mercury Trine Mars, September 1 – 8, 2022

The first week of September 1 - 8, 2022 is going to bring about an upheaval when it comes to certain people and their attitudes towards love and relationships.

What we'll notice is that we suffer from 'sins of omission.'

This basically means that, when we don't say everything to our partners, we end up omitting relevant facts that this person needs to know about us if we are to continue on in honesty and candor.

In other words, when we have a transit like Mercury trine Mars, we are either playing for keeps, or we're planning to fail.

So, of course, we wish to play for keeps. We don't get into relationships with the idea of messing them up, though sometimes that's the only thing we end up doing.

If we are serious about sticking with the person we've spent this much time on, then we need to roll with the evolution of the relationship, meaning, we need to get truthful with our partners, as they really do deserve our honesty. No more lies, and no more having to uphold or remember a lie just to get through the day.

This week has us working hard on being upfront with our romantic partners, and for some, that's hard work! Imagine being honest and communicating that honesty all the time.

Once the initial shock wears off, this kind of lifestyle choice can turn a so-so relationship into one that lasts a lifetime. So, if you are in a partnership where things need a jolt of honesty, Mercury trine Mars is here to put you to the test. It's now or never, signs. Let's do this.

It's Aries, Gemini and Libra who need honesty in their relationships during Mercury trine Mars starting September 1 – 8, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Being smart is easy for you, and it's helped you out throughout your entire life though you know that you can also be 'too smart for your own good.'

What this implies is that sometimes you tend to fall in love with the sound of your own voice, and sometimes you don't tell the truth. Why this is mentioned is because, in your romantic relationships, you get into playing the part of the high and mighty voice of wisdom, whereas you aren't always that wise.

However, you've started to make your partner wonder if you're all that you say you are because they don't always believe your words of 'wisdom.' This week will have you backtracking a bit, as your partner will call you out on something you've said; something they do not buy.

During Mercury trine Mars, you'll have to make a quick decision: them the whole truth, or deal with having to skate around the lies you've told for the rest of your life. If you want this thing to work, Aries, then 'fess up. You'll thank me later.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There's a lot you want to do, and even more that you want to see. You have big plans for travel and adventure, and as much as you'd love for your partner to come with you, there's a part of you that wishes you could just do it alone.

Because you are shy to admit this to your person, you may end up leading them on or letting them believe that you can't wait to 'see the world' with them, when you have no intention at all of doing this with them.

You're not the 'let's do it all together' kind of person and you don't feel like you need to be anything other than who you are. During Mercury trine Mars, you will be challenged on this; either be honest and spit it out so that your partner can at least work with the truth, or stay silent and then disappoint the heck out of them when the time comes.

Do yourself a favor; show the person you love who you really are, and if you really are a loner let them know this. It's something they need to accept.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

September starts up a new kind of lifestyle choice for you, and that is the one where you and your romantic partner go for full transparency in the relationship.

Today starts out a week of Mercury trine Mars, and during this time, you and your mate will come to the conclusion that yes, you both want to stay together, and yes, in order to do so, you both must adopt an understanding of honesty. No more 'sins of omission' and no more 'little white lies.'

The time for lying or omitting facts is over, and you both know it way too well. Lying has never once worked for you, and so, if it's become a habit, then prepare for withdrawal because this is one addiction that absolutely must go.

You and your partner must agree on the idea that if you're going to make this work, then you must be ready to live in the truth. Hey, it sets you free so they say. (It's true.)

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.