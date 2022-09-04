The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need Change In Their Love Life During The Moon Square Jupiter On September 5, 2022

We have a tricky transit at play today, and it has the potential of changing many things for the better. What constitutes 'better' is up to the individual, however, the transit we are speaking of is Moon square Jupiter, known for its ability to change lives and uproot relationships.

If we are in friendships or romances that feel as though there is something either missing or needed, this is the time when we notice those things.

This is also the time when we decide that things need to be paid attention to, within the context of our relationships.

Moon square Jupiter works on our sense of broad-range thinking; we can imagine the future better during this time and this is also when we can put together the idea that we're either going to stay with the people we're with now, or we're going to remove them from our lives.

Most of us aren't up for dismissing people, and if we DO wish to keep them, then things have to change. And, we may have to admit that we are part of what needs to change.

Today brings humility and self-reflection; it's not just about judging 'them' but about turning the mirror to ourselves, as well.

This transit is helpful, to say the least. The one thing it demands of us is flexibility; we need to be able to admit our faults so that we can either change them or work on them.

Today is about improvement, not threat. The only thing that is required of us today is an open mind, and while that might not be easy for some, for those who are open to change, this day proves to be one that promises success.

These three zodiac signs need a change in their love life during the Moon sextile Jupiter starting September 5, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've known for quite some time now that you need to work on a relationship of yours, in this case, a friendship.

This is a good friend and you love them very much, but something is wrong, or rather, something's been wrong for too long and you both feel it.

Being that your friendship is built on trust and love, you will both connect well with the powerful transformative energy that comes with Moon square Jupiter, and you'll get together for a good ol' talk.

This talk won't be casual though; you'll get right down to the facts Jupiter energy gives you hope and vision; you're not going to get this wrong.

You both want this friendship to work out, perhaps last a lifetime, and you know it's there in potential.

What you need to work out are the kinks; those little nagging attributes that you both can't stand in each other and that are very easily remedied once attention is put upon them. Get in touch with specifics and figure out if they are beneficial or detrimental to the relationship and that ACT.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You have been in a state of denial for so long that you haven't caught on to how much your relationship has gone downhill. You figure that if you don't pay attention, nothing will change; it will just exist as perfect in your mind, even though you absolutely KNOW that things are falling apart.

OK, so here you are, and it's September 5, and you're fortunate enough to be living under the Moon square Jupiter sky. What happens next? You take advantage of this aspect and you open your mouth and tell your person that it's time to talk.

They, on the other hand, will be shocked and pleased that you've finally taken notice, and this can only create positive vibes for whatever conversation is going to take place. Put yourself out there, Leo. Don't be prideful; listen to what your partner is saying and be open to the idea that change is good and necessary.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Things have got to change and they have got to change NOW. That's where you're at in your romance: it's now or never buddy, so we either do this thing, or we say ciao bambino. What's it going to be? Well, during Moon square Jupiter, you will opt in for a change.

You recognize that you can be a little flighty and impulsive, but you're also smart enough to know that people can't just be chucked. You've done that in the past and all it's gotten you are lonely.

During Moon square Jupiter, you'll see potential, but more: you'll come to understand fully how the person you are with is worth putting the effort into, as you've also come to realize that they'd do it for you. This thing is equal; you're not the only one who has doubted the success of this relationship, but you're also not the only one who wished to make it work out. Go for it!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.