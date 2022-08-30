The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Selfish In Love During The Moon In Scorpio, August 31 - September 2, 2022

It's pretty easy to let experience lead the way, and if we do, we figure out that there's wisdom in there, somewhere. If we spend a long enough time here on earth, we come to know that love can be quite draining if we don't compromise.

And, when we do compromise, we often learn that that's not what we want either. In other words, there are times in our love lives when we come to realize that we have to fend for ourselves and oftentimes that is seen as selfish or self-serving.

During Moon in Scorpio, the desire to do exactly that starts to become energized, and this of course refers to being selfish in love. We are taught right from the start that love has no place for selfish behavior, and that has led to so many of us settling for so much less than what we feel we deserve.

If there's one thing we deserve, it's respect, and that respect can be shown to us through another person 'allowing' us our way, our style, our space.

Perhaps, during Moon in Scorpio, we could exchange the word 'selfish' for self-protective, or better self-respecting. That is, essentially what this transit inspires in us; the desire to be respected and listened to.

Because this is a Scorpio transit, there is a certain amount of ferociousness involved, meaning that what we want (in our selfish way) is not something we are willing to compromise on, and, we are also not willing to give it up.

So, today will have certain signs of the Zodiac telling our partners or dates that we need them to respect boundaries that we've set in place, as well as that we need them to listen to us when we share our emotions.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Selfish in Love During Moon in Scorpio, Aug 31 - September 2, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've come a long way, and when it comes to love, you treat it just as you'd treat anything else in your life: with self-respect. You love being in love, it feels good and makes you feel special. What you aren't keen on is having that love turn into a monotonous mess of expectations that need to be filled.

You've got enough experience under your belt to know that relationships can easily turn sour and that it takes upkeep to make sure things feel good and loving. Your idea of upkeep is for your partner to pay attention to you. Doesn't sound like much to ask for, and yet, the lack of it is what makes couples into dullards.

During Moon in Scorpio, you'll be in touch with what makes you tick, and you'll express this to your partner. You may feel selfish, but you shouldn't, as you are not. What you are is knowledgeable about what makes you happy, and at this point in your life, you're willing to ask for what you need.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are known to be very open about what's on your mind, and your partner knows this about you, and generally, they are very good about it. You've chosen a person who desires a good life with you, and they realize that you need your space and your ability to express yourself.

Transit Moon in Scorpio fuels your fiery side and lets you know that you haven't finished yet; you still have more to say and you still have more that you need from this person. Today brings you in touch with the idea that you may even be a bit selfish when it comes to your demanding nature; however, you're not about to stop. Ever. You are who you are, and you're not going to change for anyone because you are the only one who knows exactly what it is that you need, and being selfish is the only way you can ensure that you get it. Ah well, c'est la vie!

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It's about time that you get what you want out of this romance of yours, and while all has been going very well for you and the person you're with, it's about time they get to know 'the real you.' And the real you is truly a magnificent being, however, you are demanding and you feel you have every right to be this way.

After all, this is your one and only life and if that means you come across as controlling and selfish at times, then that's much more 'their' problem than it is yours. During Moon in Scorpio, you are not about to compromise your standards; call it selfish or simply self-respecting, you have come this far in life and you're not about to start a new course; you know exactly what it is that you need in love, in romance, in life, and if you are to be with a partner, then they must know how to treat you, which is, of course, with ultimate respect and consideration.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.