The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Fling Becomes Exclusive During The Moon In Virgo On August 26 - 28, 2022

Virgo season has a way of tying things up; the very nature of Virgo transits lies in the idea of organization and prioritization. During the Moon in Virgo, we feel very strongly about knowing exactly where things go including our relationships.

While this might sound too analytical or uptight, it's just the way things get done during the Moon in Virgo, and that means being able to 'name' or label our own romantic relationships.

If we are in a relationship right now that needs defining, we know it. We are no longer satisfied with just 'seeing someone' or 'dating' them we want to call it something, and that generally implies that we want to finally know in our hearts that this love affair is exclusive.

"Hands off, folks, this one belongs to me." We want to know that the person we are with is the ONE, and the only way we'll get to know this is if they are willing, ready and able to make it exclusive.

During the Moon in Virgo, there's a good chance that they will.

Exclusivity is not for everyone, but it is for most. We are not rebellious today; we're actually only too happy to get in line with what's expected of us, romantically.

The world has taught us to be in one-on-one relationships with the people we call 'lover' and so, we fulfill that destiny with an attempt at exclusivity on this day.

Why not? It works for most people, so why not use the guiding force of the Moon in Virgo to help our own romances out? Sounds like a good, solid, Virgo plan. Let's do this!

The three zodiac signs whose fling becomes exclusive during the Moon in Virgo on August 26 – 28, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 – April 19)

You are at the place in your life where you feel as though you don't have any more time to waste. You simply want to trust your situations and you don't want to have to doubt them, especially if they mean something to you, in the way that your present relationship does.

You feel as though if you're with this person, you're not here to joke around. You want what you believe is the respect of being in an exclusive relationship and during the Moon in Virgo, things like 'casual dating' are unheard of, to you.

You're not here for casual dating, and yes, you'll take the chance and call it exclusive as long as they want that as well. Here's the kicker though: if they aren't fully on board with the idea of going exclusive with you, then you will absolutely be showing them the exit sign. You don't have time for this. Get on board, or get off the train.

2. Taurus

(April 20 – May 20)

You are about to take your already 'exclusive' relationship to the next level and you know what that means: marriage. Yep, the legal stuff. It only feels natural for you and your partner to take this leap, and honestly, it feels good. You may never have been married before and the whole thing looks kind of exciting and promising to you.

Yes, you are aware of how life goes, but you'd rather not focus on the doom and gloom of being a human being. During the Moon in Virgo, you feel like taking a chance and going the distance. You and your person have already committed to each other, and it wouldn't be that much of an emotional leap to make it official.

Expect a proposal to occur during this time, and be prepared to go all the way with this. Trust your gut feeling; if you want to go for it, then do it. Life is for living and that is what you are here for, Taurus. Do it!

3. Gemini

(May 21 – June 20)

With all of the confusion that surrounds you, you're about ready to start making sense of the one thing that you've come to believe in: your love relationship. You never thought you'd be the one to want this to go exclusive, and yet, during Moon in Virgo, it's all you can think of.

Maybe something happened recently that made you want to settle down or simply feel secure, but it's on and it's moving briskly and all you know is that everything would feel better if you and your partner just made it official and exclusive. With this under your belt, you feel you can finally relax.

You love the person you are with, and you've held them at bay, as you know they've wanted an exclusive relationship with you for a while now. Why you never gave it to them is because of your own fear. However, the Moon in Virgo has you feeling fearless and in need of solidifying things, and so, you will, in the form of making your romantic relationship an exclusive one.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.