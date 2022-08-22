The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Tuesday, August 23, 2022

If there's a word that will accompany us through our journey in love and romance today, that word would be 'sensitivity.' It is through our sensitivity that we will excel today, and not only that, we will learn something interesting about ourselves.

We are here today to experience true compassion and kindness, and we will do whatever we need to do in order to make this a reality. We are fortunate in so much as we have a very helpful, very sweet transit at play today, and that is Moon trine Neptune.

Today we will focus on our mate's needs; that doesn't imply that we lose our minds and become their willing slaves oh no. What it does mean is that on this day, August 23, we want to find out what it is that we can do to make them happy, and therefore experience how another person's happiness can make us happy in return.

We're not doing it for selfish reasons, but we do stand to gain through the influence of Moon trine Neptune, as it has us feeling very sensitive to our partner's whims and wishes.

This is also the day where we share something with the person we love that will, no doubt, bring us closer together with them. Today holds no aggressive feeling; there are no battles to win, nor are there ego flares that create tension.

We are working together today with our loved ones, and in the name of peace, we can dream together. Plans for the future are made on days like this, and the general feel for the day is all about kindness and listening. This day is humbling as it is filled with love and care.

Which three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love on Tuesday, August 23, 2022?

Find out more if you're a Libra, Capricorn, and Aquarius.

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You feel that it's about time you and your loved one have a sit down to go over both your feelings and what you'll be doing together in the future. You have no reservations about the person you are with; you love them and you want them to know this.

Your behavior may have been cold in the past, but that certainly wasn't something you intended for, nor was it something you wanted your partner to feel as personal. It's just your personality, as you tend to be standoffish at times.

That's OK because you are also someone who wants to grow and change, and during Moon trine Neptune, you feel a bit more easygoing than usual, and this allows you the liberating feeling of being able to just sit at ease with your partner and talk things out. All goes well on this day, as long as you both keep it simple and respectful.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

During Moon trine Neptune, you will feel much more open to hearing what's on your partner's mind than you have in the past. What you're looking at today is the reconsideration of this person.

You have put so much time and energy into loving them, and yet, you haven't really stuck around to see if any of it has worked. You frustrate very easily, and that is why today will show you a new side to this relationship, as your partner will be extraordinarily sensitive to your needs on this day.

This surprises you and touches you as well.

You weren't really sure if they loved you or not, and it seems as though Moon trine Neptune is reminding them that they have to step up in the same way as do you. You are both faced with reality today and you both take it in stride. The goal is to be kind to each other, and strangely enough, you're both able to reach that goal.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Things are moving a little faster than you were ready for, in terms of your love relationship, and interestingly enough — you want it that way. Both you and this person are at the place in your relationship where you either have to increase the energy levels or let things go.

Neither of you wants to let anything go, because what you have is so good, and during THE Moon trine Neptune, you realize that this person is truly 'cut out' for you, as they are the number one person you think of when you think of who you get along with best.

Spend this day getting back in touch with all you love about them, and let them show you how much you mean to them. It's OK to be polite and respectful; not everything needs to be a show of informality, and besides, even if it's an act, it's fun to play the part of the sensitive lover. Why not?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.