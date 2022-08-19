The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Loved During The Moon Sextile Venus On Saturday, August 20, 2022

There's a feeling of excitement and energy in the air on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Many of us zodiac signs will be wrapped up in this vibe and it will spark both feelings of happiness and of desire we want to be loved on Saturday, and because Moon sextile Venus leads the way, we may even feel needy about it.

We feel we deserve everything that is good, and there may be a few moments during this day where we fall into a sappy kind of self-pity. It's not the kind that makes people run away from us, but it is the kind that makes us think we need more than whatever it is that we have.

Some of us may vacillate today between knowing how wonderful we are and wondering why we don't have the love that we feel matches the kind of person we are.

We may get it into our heads today that we deserve more than we're getting, and that our sense of self-worth needs to be honored by someone who won't just ignore us after a while. We want to be loved today, but not just by anyone; we want a worthy partner, and that's what seems to be lacking on this day.

While the Moon sextile Venus may bring out our sensitive and loving side, it feels as though there's nowhere to go with all of this greatness if we have no one to love, and that's where today puts us in all kinds of hot water. We want what we do not have, and the Moon sextile Venus makes us feel it all the more.

Read on to find out which three zodiac signs need to be loved during the Moon sextile Venus on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You don't like to admit it, but you're pretty much a vacuum when it comes to love. You want more and more and when you don't feel loved, you tend to get antsy and nervous. Today, August 20, may bring up feelings like this for you, whether you are with someone or not. You may sense that feeling of 'all alone in a crowded room' today.

Even if your partner or date is paying attention to you, you may look at them as if you know they simply aren't living up to your set of standards, in love and in affection. You want to be adored, and not in an egotistical way, but in the way of feeling like a little kitten who wants to be petted and kissed.

That's all you really want today, and you feel as though you are around people who feel that's too much to ask. You're not waiting around for some spontaneous display of affection — you want love now, your way when you want it. Spontaneity makes no sense to you, today and it takes too long.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You want to love today because you want love every day, only today brings in an element that may cause you to feel lack or loneliness. What you're experiencing is the Moon sextile Venus and how it affects your sign, in particular, Leo.

While everyone you know knows that you love to be adored and catered to, there still isn't one amongst them who actually wishes to do this 24/7, and this is what's on your mind today. You feel strange about your own life; yes, you definitely get everything you want, but nobody seems to stick with it. 'It' being the love of you.

Nobody in your life seems to have any passion for you; yes, they are there for you, but it's as if they feel obligated rather than joyful to be around you. You will look to your partner today for the love you seek, and as always, they will give you what you want. But you'll wonder to yourself: Is this what THEY want?

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today brings you a day that lacks energy and puts you in a lazy, but OK mood. There's nothing that really stands out today, but there is one thing that's on your mind: why doesn't your partner love you the way you want to be loved? You could take that thought process and let it become a full-blown nightmare of paranoia, or, you could do what you probably will do, and just let it be an underlying thought during the day.

It may be distracting; you truly do wish to be loved and you truly do NOT feel like that's happening in a way you can totally accept. Still, your gentler nature may not be up for a war on yourself, and so you'll keep this need to be loved under wraps, during Moon sextile Venus. It'll be on your mind, but it won't eat up your entire day. Find yourself a distraction today, and you'll be fine and dandy.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.