The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Today's hard time comes in the name of love and romance, and if you are about to shrug and frown over the news, then get ready because it's coming to you. Today we are in the cosmic presence of Moon square Venus, and that means that just about everything we think about today revolves around love.

This could imply love and loss, unrequited love, pining for an ex, etc. Our minds will be filled with thoughts of love, but there's a catch here: All thoughts will end up with heartbreak. In other words, we are about to think of ourselves in a state of depression.

The day isn't about what's actually happening, however, it's more along the lines of being about what we THINK is happening, or rather, what we dread, in terms of love and romance.

Because Moon square Venus hits certain signs with a little more punch than it does others, those signs may enter the Melancholy Zone today, and we all know what that means: sulky behavior and a fatalistic viewpoint on just about everything.

There's an air of loneliness that follows us today; we feel dissatisfied as if we've somehow been left out of the big picture. We cling tightly to our memories of love gone by, and even when we know that we're indulging in something that isn't going to end up making us feel happy, we go along with that flow anyway, as if we need to feel bad today.

It's not going to last forever, which is a good thing, but for some, today will be the day when we'll be doing a little too much thinking.

For Wednesday, it's Gemini, Virgo and Scorpio that have rough horoscopes on August 17, 2022.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You don't often like to allow yourself this kind of space, but on this day, August 17, 2022, during Moon square Venus, you'll dive right into your old memory bank for some pain and heartache simply because why not?

You like to think of yourself as someone who does as they please, and if that pleasure is derived by going back over some failed romantic memory, then you figure it's your life, so why not do as you please?

You may even be as happy as a clam in your present love affair, but there's just something about today that brings you back into the fold of self-pity and the loss of your ex. You just won't let yourself get over them, as if this is doing something for you other than just bringing you down over and over.

At some point, you'll get the hint: this memory is not only the past and therefore no longer exists, it's also ruining your life. Get past it soon, Gemini.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It's only a rough day for you because you feel like you deserve a rough day, so, why not pour your very soul into this kind of self-destruction? That's what you're all about today: seeing if you can torture yourself to the fullest extent with things like tearing down your own appearance to overthinking what an ex said to you a thousand years ago.

It's as if you can't relax your mind and in trying to find a landing place, you keep on purposefully landing on bad memories and hopeless scenarios.

You recognize that you don't have to feel 'this' bad about everything, and yet, if you don't allow yourself that rock bottom experience, you won't be able to usurp enough pain from the situation and today is all about you feeding yourself painful memories, for the sake of it. No reason, just Moon square Venus doing its job on your head-space.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Because Moon square Venus may not be hitting you the right way, today, you may find yourself feeling unsettled in your emotions. It's as if you can't get comfortable; there's nothing around you or in your mind that gives you the feeling that it's either safe or easygoing.

You seek comfort today and end up looking within for that comfort, only to unearth a toxic load of emotionally fragile memories.

This is not what you had in mind for today, and generally, you're able to remove yourself from dangerous emotional traps. Not today, however.

Today is reserved for you to go too far into your past, whether you planned on it or not. You won't be able to shake this one memory, in particular, and in its way, it's become the bane of your existence. If you can find a way back into the present moment, you will find peace. Until then, just keep in mind that all this will pass.

