The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Sunday, August 14, 2022

If ever there were a day that was meant for us to get up the nerve to either ask someone out or ask them to be in a relationship with us, it's today.

We have two very special transits that will give us the power and the energy to accomplish much on the love frontier, and those transits are the Moon in Aries and the Moon trine Venus.

Between the two of these power players, many of us should be leaving this day feeling extremely satisfied.

For certain signs of the Zodiac, this is the day we've been waiting for; this is the day we will find out how the person we love feels about us, and the response will be positive and fulfilling.

What makes this day extra special is that we are part of the making of this dream come true, as we fearlessly confront our fear of rejection by boldly reaching out for truths from the person we have our eye on.

We want to know how they feel about us, and we are willing to deliver our best traits. We want this person in our lives on a permanent basis, and if that is to happen, then we recognize that we, too, have to present ourselves in a brilliant and captivating way.

It's hard to dial down the charm when we have the Moon in Aries and Moon trine Venus working so hard to turn it up all the way.

On this day, August 14, 2022, we will feel not only confident about ourselves and how we present to others, but we will also begin to know that the person we want in our lives feels the same way.

It's hard to go wrong in love when you are affected and influenced by the Moon in Aries and moon trine Venus.

Today is a happy day for three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on August 14, 2022.

Long live love for Aries, Taurus, and Cancer.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

It's quite easy for you to pour on the charm and likability when it comes to being interested in a potential romantic partner. You are an absolute winner in this department, and during the Moon in your zodiac sign and Moon trine Venus, you'll be utilizing those powers of seduction to bring someone new into your life, someone worthy of your charms. You've come to know that not everyone is worthy, in fact, you've learned this valuable lesson the hard way.

You are not up for attracting users or abusers and now that you've got that understanding on lock, you proceed to attract to you only the finest individuals, one of whom is particularly interesting to you. Today fires up your nerve and allows you to become the person you know you are inside; tough, confident, hopeful, and ready to be loved and to give love. Today is the day you go for it all.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You stand to do very well during the Moon in Aries and moon trine Venus, as both of these transits work with your natural ability to charm and your predilection for kindness. You've had your on and off days, and today is definitely ON all the way.

This means that you feel confident in body, mind, and soul; you are rock steady and not up for deceit. You have someone in your life who has come through for you in ways you could have only hoped for, and this person is proving themselves to you and a daily basis.

You feel fortunate to know them, and you can see that this relationship is one that will last. Because you are a fearless partner, you ask them all the right questions and they give you all the correct answers. You won't move on if you don't hear what you need to hear, and today will have you thoroughly pleased with what you hear.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The transits moon in Aries and moon trine Venus give you a little bit of everything you need. While Aries energy can sometimes overwhelm you, on this day, you'll find it refreshing and recharging. It's as if all you needed was one little mental booster shot, and that's where the Moon in Aries comes to the rescue. You will take this new buzzing energy and use it to find out something you needed to know about the person you are with.

What was once a scary thing to think about — confronting them with something that could end up bringing difficulty — turns into a bridge for great communication between the two of you. So, you're not only going to be courageous and to-the-point today, you will start up a new form of communication between the two of you. This will be the new standard and it will be helpful for you both to use as the years together go by.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.