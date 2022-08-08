The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love & End Relationships During Moon Trine Uranus On August 9, 2022

Several zodiac signs will feel a shift in the air thanks to astrology today, August 9, 2022. This shift will lead to feelings of falling out of love and a desire to end relationships that may not be worth throwing away.

It's easy enough to feel raw and rebellious during Moon trine Uranus, as this transit tends to bring out the brat in us all. We may find that pick fights at the most inopportune moment, and that we take things a little too far.

We may even get into an argument today with our romantic partners that suddenly becomes an all-out war — and the worst part is that we didn't intend for it to go this far.

This is where we either swallow our pride, or let things burn to the ground.

If we can pull back and come to our senses during a lover's spat, then we'll be OK. Unfortunately this day is riddled with so much pride and insistence, that nobody wants to take responsibility for their actions and what we end up with is a whole bunch of breakups that happen, whether we want them or not.

Hopefully, this transit will lend itself to the 'kiss and make up' phase, but for some, this isn't likely. Today brings breakups that feel incomplete, silly and engorged with pride.

If you find yourself wanting to break up with the person you are in a relationship with or find yourself falling out of love, think twice and ask yourself if this is really want you want. Because there's a very good chance that breaking up isn't the answer to whatever the question is.

Are you really content to just end things, after all that work and love and promise and hope for the future? If so, let's just put it this way ... you will end up regretting and eating your words. Your choice, zodiac signs.

The three zodiac signs who fall out of love and end relationships during Moon Trine Uranus on August 9, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The last thing you want to do is break up with the person in your life who makes you so happy ... and yet, your temper might just have you taking a simply argument way too far today, thanks to the energy that comes off of moon trine Uranus.

Step back before you go too far, Taurus — this is the love of your life we're talking about and you needn't throw them away like this just because your ego is flaring over some stupid comment they made.

Yes, your loved one is not perfect, and on occasion, they show it. Today is one of those occasions, and yet, haven't they proved themselves to you already? Is is really necessary to break up with them to show them who's boss?

No, it isn't, yet you will fall into the pit of the prideful where you feel you can't back down once you've started the process. Chill out, Taurus. You don't need to take it this far. Back off before you fall out of love for good.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The problem for you on this day, Tuesday, August 9, is that you believe your own lies, and those lies are all in relation to how you perceive your romantic partner.

This means that you have somehow gotten it into your head that your partner is doing you wrong. You aren't hanging out asking for explanations, nor are you willing to listen to their side of things. Instead, you're acting on some kind of hyper-passionate 'cancellation' of this person, and now that you're on a roll, there's no going back.

You are ensnared by moon trine Uranus, and it presents no other options for you but to break up with the person you're accusing of this, that and the other thing.

You are out of line and completely unfair with this, but there is no stopping you today. You are the one who is always right, and nobody can contest that during moon trine Uranus. You will start falling out of love and will want to end the relationship, and that will be that.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You're not sure about your partner during this time, and you've been playing the passive aggressive card when it comes to figuring out if this person is worth leaving or staying with.

By passive aggressive, we mean that you've been tempting them to do the wrong thing by you — you've been giving them situations in which you know they'll somehow fail you, and thereby you'll have the opportunity to feel sufficiently wronged and therefore 'right' about breaking up with them.

During Moon trine Uranus, this passive aggressiveness will see an all-time high, as it becomes more and more obvious that you want them to fail you; you want them to do something so wrong that they become unforgivable.

You are just as much a part of the problem as they are, Sagittarius, and this moody weirdness of yours may just get you exactly what you want: a breakup with the person you love.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.